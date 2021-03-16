Erik Brady: Chautauqua record-holder Tara VanDerveer leads Stanford women to No. 1 seed

Tara VanDerveer is the winningest coach in the history of women’s college basketball. And that is not her only record.
She also holds the one for longest softball throw at the Boys and Girls Club at the Chautauqua Institution, which she set one golden summer day more than 50 years ago.
“It was 160 feet or something like that,” she says. “I’m told the record is still standing. I’m very proud of it.”
VanDerveer, 67, has much to be proud of. Her Stanford Cardinal team is a No. 1 seed in the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. They are 25-2 and ranked No. 2 in the USA Today and Associated Press polls, behind only Connecticut. All of which means VanDerveer has a first-rate chance at her third national championship.
Her 1,099th win as a college coach came in December, which moved her past Pat Summitt, the late coaching legend at the University of Tennessee. Congratulations poured in from every corner of VanDerveer’s life.
“My phone blew up. I heard from so many people, including Yvette Angel. She was my first recruit at Ohio State, and just a terrific player.”
(Angel is a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame who had a stellar career at Sacred Heart before playing at Ohio State, where VanDerveer coached in the 1980s before leaving for Stanford.)
VanDerveer’s family moved to Niagara Falls when she was in high school. She hopes to get back to town this year if Buffalo Seminary’s Class of 1971 is able to celebrate its 50th reunion in person.
“I remember being at high school graduation,” she says, “sitting there looking at the people who were 50 years out and thinking, ‘That will never be me.’ ”
She won’t have far to go: VanDerveer returns yearly to the Chautauqua Institution, where she has spent at least some of every summer since she was 8. That includes 1996, when she was a bit busy coaching the USA’s women’s basketball team to Olympic gold at the Atlanta Summer Games.
“I cry every year when the season is over and I have to leave,” she says by phone from California. “I love my friends. I love all the activities. I love the symphonies and the lectures. I’m a lake person. It’s really my home.”
You might suppose this is the sort of thing she says when she is speaking to a media outlet from Western New York. But here is what she once said of Chautauqua in Stanford Magazine: “If there’s anything that’s me, that’s me.”
It is the sort of place where she could play pickup basketball – and the flute. Her parents were renters at first, “but when you have five kids and dogs, you can only rent a place once.” So, in 1973, her parents bought the Lakeside Lodge.
The Chautauqua Institution opened on Chautauqua Lake in 1874 as a summer camp for Sunday-school teachers. One of the Institution’s founders, Lewis Miller, was the father-in-law of Thomas Edison, who summered there. Famous people – speakers, artists, performers – have been coming ever since.
Many stay at the Hagen-Wensley Guest House; VanDerveer’s home is next door. She recounts meeting many important people over the years, such as the anthropologist Margaret Mead and the pianist Van Cliburn.
“All these famous people,” she says, “we could talk to them from our front porch.”
Now she is as famous in her field as they were in theirs. VanDerveer protests such a notion, though it is as true as a swished jump shot.
“I don’t see myself that way,” she says. “I just love being there.”
Her front porch, a place of so much conviviality over so many years, was off limits to all but a select few in this past summer of social distancing.
“We had a rule for my 93-year-old mother — no one could come on the porch. We were very strict. We wanted to keep her safe.”
When VanDerveer’s father died in 1997, her mother planned to sell the place. VanDerveer would not hear of it.
“My mother said, ‘I have to sell the Lodge.’ And I said, ‘I have to buy it.’ ”
Her parents met at Springfield College in Massachusetts, which is suitably symmetrical. James Naismith was an instructor and grad student there when he invented basketball in 1891. And, 120 years later, VanDerveer was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
Her other hallowed halls include the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Chautauqua (County) Sports Hall of Fame. One of her fellow inductees in the Chautauqua hall is the late Mel Lewellen, who won four Section VI titles as boys’ basketball coach at Maple Grove High School. He was also director of the Chautauqua Boys and Girls Club on the day in 1967 when VanDerveer threw a softball 160 feet, 9 inches. (The contest is a safer substitute for discus or shot put.)
Wendy Lewellen, Mel’s daughter, is a retired teacher in Bemus Point who grew up with VanDerveer at Chautauqua. They remain close friends.
“She goes into every day of her life thinking, ‘What can I do to improve myself today?’ ” Wendy Lewellen says. “I guess you could call her Type A.”
Or Type C: for embodying the Chautauquan ideal that one never takes a vacation from the examined life.
This summer, VanDerveer spent 93 days at Chautauqua – water-skiing on the lake in the mornings and playing bridge with her mother in the evenings. If only the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra could have played this summer: VanDerveer endowed a chair for the flute, in 2017, in honor of her parents, Dunbar and Rita.
VanDerveer likes to think of her teams as a sort of orchestra, combining their talents and teamwork to produce beautiful music. Her Cardinal just won their 14th Pac-12 tournament in the past 20 years. Now they hope to get to her 13th all-time Final Four, which would put them in position to win her third national championship.
“I don’t put any pressure on myself or my team,” VanDerveer says. “In the world we’re living in right now, we’re just trying to get through each day.”
As for retirement, don’t ask.
“I love coaching. I love being in the gym. It doesn’t feel like a J-O-B job. It’s fun. And when it’s not, then I’ll have lots of time to be at Chautauqua and do all the things I love to do.”
As it happens, Trisha Stevens was the center on VanDerveer’s first national title team, in 1990. Buffalo connection: Trisha’s first cousin, Carol Stevens, was metro columnist at the Courier-Express when it closed in 1982. Personal connection: Carol is my wife of 38 years.
“Trisha is one of the most incredible young women I’ve ever coached,” VanDerveer says. “Besides being a terrific basketball player, she’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”
Agreed. And, may I say, it runs in the family.