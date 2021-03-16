Erik Brady: Chautauqua record-holder Tara VanDerveer leads Stanford women to No. 1 seed

VanDerveer’s family moved to Niagara Falls when she was in high school. She hopes to get back to town this year if Buffalo Seminary’s Class of 1971 is able to celebrate its 50th reunion in person.

“I remember being at high school graduation,” she says, “sitting there looking at the people who were 50 years out and thinking, ‘That will never be me.’ ”

She won’t have far to go: VanDerveer returns yearly to the Chautauqua Institution, where she has spent at least some of every summer since she was 8. That includes 1996, when she was a bit busy coaching the USA’s women’s basketball team to Olympic gold at the Atlanta Summer Games.

“I cry every year when the season is over and I have to leave,” she says by phone from California. “I love my friends. I love all the activities. I love the symphonies and the lectures. I’m a lake person. It’s really my home.”

You might suppose this is the sort of thing she says when she is speaking to a media outlet from Western New York. But here is what she once said of Chautauqua in Stanford Magazine: “If there’s anything that’s me, that’s me.”