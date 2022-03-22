Erik Brady: Buffalo's Takal Molson knows a thing or two about beating Virginia; he's rooting for the Bonnies in NIT

“Oh, man, it was legendary,” Molson says. “I had never been part of fans storming the court.”

He played football and basketball at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, then spent a year at a prep school in Florida. He started his college career at Canisius in 2017-18 and set a school record for most points in a true freshman’s first game with 25 in a five-point loss at the University at Buffalo. He played for the Golden Griffins – which, as the joke goes, made him a Molson Golden.

“I definitely heard that one,” he says.

Molson was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s rookie of the year that season. He started all 32 games as a freshman and all 33 as a sophomore, but longed to play at a higher level. He transferred to Seton Hall of the Big East and sat out 2019-20 under the transfer rules at the time. He played in all 27 games for the Pirates last season but had only one start, and his minutes diminished as the season wore on. Then he moved on to James Madison as a graduate transfer.

“He has ability to make big shots in big moments,” JMU coach Mark Byington told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in December. “Nothing’s really big for him.”