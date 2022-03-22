Erik Brady: Buffalo's Takal Molson knows a thing or two about beating Virginia; he's rooting for the Bonnies in NIT

Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia in 1819. Franciscans founded St. Bonaventure University in 1858. Both schools have proud basketball histories in the National Invitation Tournament: Bona won the NIT in 1977. UVa won it in 1980 and 1992.
Tonight, St. Bona and Virginia will meet for the first time in men’s basketball. The game – in Charlottesville, Va. – is for a spot in the tournament's semifinals at Madison Square Garden. And if the Bonnies want some advice on how to beat the Cavaliers, they could ask Takal Molson, the Buffalo native who scored the last two baskets for James Madison University in its upset of Virginia in December.
For this, Molson will forever be a James Madison legend. The Dukes had never before beaten their in-state rivals. Now you can buy T-shirts with the score – 52-49 – and the words “The DUKES Have Done It!” The opponent is not mentioned on the shirt. No need: JMU fans know.
UVa led by a point when Molson drove into the paint, spun and sank a turnaround jumper that gave JMU the lead for good, 50-49. Moments later the clincher was his contested, off-balance leaner in the lane. Video of that tough shot has nearly 28,000 views on Twitter. Video of JMU’s delirious fans rushing onto the court has more than 52,000 views.
“Oh, man, it was legendary,” Molson says. “I had never been part of fans storming the court.”
He played football and basketball at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, then spent a year at a prep school in Florida. He started his college career at Canisius in 2017-18 and set a school record for most points in a true freshman’s first game with 25 in a five-point loss at the University at Buffalo. He played for the Golden Griffins – which, as the joke goes, made him a Molson Golden.
“I definitely heard that one,” he says.
Molson was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s rookie of the year that season. He started all 32 games as a freshman and all 33 as a sophomore, but longed to play at a higher level. He transferred to Seton Hall of the Big East and sat out 2019-20 under the transfer rules at the time. He played in all 27 games for the Pirates last season but had only one start, and his minutes diminished as the season wore on. Then he moved on to James Madison as a graduate transfer.
“He has ability to make big shots in big moments,” JMU coach Mark Byington told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in December. “Nothing’s really big for him.”
Molson’s season ended in late January when he suffered a torn ACL against Drexel University. At the time he was averaging 14 points and 5 rebounds per league game, plus a team-best 2.6 assists. He has one more season of eligibility next season.
“Had surgery about a month ago,” he says. “I’ve been recovering well and trying to get better, get my body back to better than it was.”
Many college students go to Florida for spring break. Molson went elsewhere.
“All my family is back in Buffalo,” he says. “For spring break I just went to Buffalo. That’s what I pretty much like to do anyway. Yeah, be back home and be with the family.”
His late grandmother’s birthday was Dec. 7. That was the date of the UVa game, making the day doubly meaningful to Molson.
He won’t make the 60-mile trip from JMU, in Harrisonburg, to UVa, in Charlottesville, for tonight’s game. But his heart will be there.
“I will root for St. Bonnies,” he says.
And what advice does he have for them on beating Virginia?
“I don’t have any advice,” Molson says. “They just have to go out there and do it.”
And make big shots, of course – like the ones Molson made. Heck, he’ll never have to buy another Molson Golden in Harrisonburg.
“I don’t drink beer,” he says. “But if I did, I hope it would come free. Just once.”