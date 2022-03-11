Erik Brady: Before 'Showtime,' Lakers' Nixon had no time against Canisius, thanks to Walton

Craig Prosser is one of Walton’s former teammates at Canisius – and one of Nixon’s former teammates from a summer-league team in Pittsburgh. That night in 1976, Prosser says by phone from Florida, “I told Wally, ‘Don’t let him get the ball.’ Because if he does, that first step is so explosive he’s hard to stop.”

And so Walton worked hard to deny Nixon the ball, fighting through screens all night.

“I got in his grill,” Walton says. “He only got off five shots.”

Duquesne came back to the Aud again the following season. Right off the tip, Walton got his forearm into Nixon’s chest.

“You again,” Nixon said.

This time, Walton held Nixon to 11 points, but Walton missed a midrange jumper at the buzzer – in and out – and Duquesne won 62-61. Nixon would go on to lead the Dukes to the NCAA Tournament that season. (They have yet to be back.) And then the Lakers selected him in the first round of the 1977 NBA draft.

