Erik Brady: Before 'Showtime,' Lakers' Nixon had no time against Canisius, thanks to Walton

When Mike Walton watched the premiere episode of a new HBO dramedy this week, it took him back to one magic night 46 years ago at Memorial Auditorium.
Norm Nixon plays a prominent role in the first installment of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Nixon, then a Los Angeles Lakers guard, meets Magic Johnson, soon to be their No. 1 draft choice, at a Hollywood soiree circa 1979. They find a backyard court to play one-on-one, in their party clothes, and the guests gather as Magic has trouble guarding Nixon.
Erik Brady: When St. Bonaventure plays George Mason, Jim Engelhardt cheers for both (a little louder for Bonnies)
“I’m a fan of both,” Engelhardt says. “But blood is thicker than water. And Bona is in my blood.”
“I watched that,” Walton says, “and I thought, ‘Hey, I could guard Norman.’ ”
That’s because he did — on a February night in 1976. Nixon came to Buffalo averaging 22.6 points per game for Duquesne University. So Canisius College coach John McCarthy devised a box-and-one defense with Walton as the chaser. And Walton held Nixon to six points – while scoring 16 himself – as the Golden Griffins upset the Dukes 89-81.
This week Walton found the clipping from the next morning’s Courier-Express, in which Walton explained how he had frustrated Nixon by hawking his every move.
Baseball is our game without a clock, but it is supposed to follow a calendar. The owner-imposed lockout began Dec. 1. And the winter of our discontent has turned into a springless spring.
“You can tell he’s a pretty slick player,” Walton told the Courier’s Mike Jankowski. “I didn’t even see half their baskets. All I did was watch his eyes all night.”
In a sense, Walton looked into Nixon’s eyes again this week. That’s because Nixon’s son, DeVaughn, plays his father on the HBO show. And the reason the one-on-one scene with Magic (played by Quincy Isaiah) plays out so tensely is because the younger Nixon brought a feeling of genuine animosity to it, as he told USA Today. (Never mind that such a scene never really happened: Filmmakers invented it to illustrate the budding tension between the two.)
Walton, 67, led Bishop Timon to consecutive Manhattan Cup titles in 1971 and 1972, winning the award for Most Valuable Player both times. He also ran cross country for the Tigers – and kept running several miles a day when he got to Canisius. That, Walton says, is why he could stay with Nixon for a full 40 minutes.
“Norman could out-strength me,” Walton says. “But if you don’t get tired, that’s the great equalizer.”
Craig Prosser is one of Walton’s former teammates at Canisius – and one of Nixon’s former teammates from a summer-league team in Pittsburgh. That night in 1976, Prosser says by phone from Florida, “I told Wally, ‘Don’t let him get the ball.’ Because if he does, that first step is so explosive he’s hard to stop.”
Erik Brady: Colin Dougherty is back home in Lockport after road to Russian basketball league takes sharp turn
Dougherty’s parents convinced him over a series of days that he simply had to come home.
And so Walton worked hard to deny Nixon the ball, fighting through screens all night.
“I got in his grill,” Walton says. “He only got off five shots.”
Duquesne came back to the Aud again the following season. Right off the tip, Walton got his forearm into Nixon’s chest.
“You again,” Nixon said.
This time, Walton held Nixon to 11 points, but Walton missed a midrange jumper at the buzzer – in and out – and Duquesne won 62-61. Nixon would go on to lead the Dukes to the NCAA Tournament that season. (They have yet to be back.) And then the Lakers selected him in the first round of the 1977 NBA draft.
For two hours Sunday, as Canisius High School battles Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School for the Manhattan Cup, Ed Cosgrove was an attorney with a conflict of interest. He is Canisius' lawyer. He is also Timon's lawyer, and a member of its Class of 1952.
Nixon played two seasons for the Lakers before Magic arrived. They played together for the next four seasons – winning NBA championships in the first two – until the Lakers traded Nixon to the San Diego Clippers. Lakers general manager Jerry West made the deal so Magic would not have to share the ball with Nixon.
As it happens, Prosser played a basketball player in the 1979 movie “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh.” (For years he’d get residual checks of a dollar or two.) The film also starred NBA players such as Julius Erving, Buffalo’s Bob Lanier and Nixon himself. In fact, that’s where Nixon met his future wife, the actress and dancer Debbie Allen.
They are the parents of DeVaughn Nixon, who followed his mother into showbiz – and his father into Showtime, as the Lakers of that era were known.
The book on which the TV series is based, by Jeff Pearlman, is called "Showtime," but apparently HBO didn’t want a series with the same name as its premium-cable rival. In any case, Walton likes “Winning Time” and says he will watch all 10 episodes.
“I know a lot of the backstory,” he says. “It really hits home because they make it so personal.”
Erik Brady: Bob Lanier is one of the NBA's best. Just ask the guy in the co-pilot's seat in 'Airplane!'
Lanier made the NBA All-Star Game in seven of his first eight seasons. He was, in those years, a box-score stuffer with per-game averages of 23.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.2 steals.
Walton is a general contractor who lives in Elma. His five children played high school basketball in Buffalo – and four went on to be basketball referees. Ian, who is a U.S. marshal, used to work women’s games in the NCAA’s Divisions II and III. Eric does men’s games in Divisions II and III. Evan does women’s games in Division III. And Sloane does women’s games in Divisions I, II, and III, including the Ivy League and Metro Atlantic.
“He’s the reason we all got into it,” Sloane says of her father. “He asks us, ‘When do I get a kickback for that?’ ”
Sloane says her father tells a lot of stories “about how good he was” back in the day. Even so, she had never heard the Norm Nixon story until this week.
Here’s the rest of the story: Once, in the early 1980s, while Nixon was still with the Lakers, Walton ran into him at the airport in Chicago. Walton told him that they’d played against each other, but that Nixon probably wouldn’t remember. Nixon took one look at Walton and assured him that, yes, he remembered.
“I know who you are,” he said. “You’re a mad dog.”
Walton considers it one of the great compliments of his life.