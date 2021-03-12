Erik Brady: 65 years ago, Canisius basketball put its own madness into March

“Fran” is itself a nickname. He really goes by Frank. Only the sportswriters and his mother ever called him Fran – and only his Jesuit teachers at Canisius called him Francis. His teammates mostly called him Corky.

The Wolfpack led 78-77 when, with 14 seconds to go in the fourth overtime, Canisius co-captain Bob Kelly fouled John Maglio, who missed the front end of a one-and-one. Dave Markey ripped down the rebound and passed to Jim McCarthy at midcourt, who found Corcoran near the top of the key. Corcoran dribbled once – and let fly a one-handed jumper. The ball still rotates gorgeously across time, like the earth on its axis.

Swish!

Erik Brady: Take a trip in Sabres history with 'Hockey Time Machine' "Tired of watching the Buffalo Sabres as presently constituted? Well, tonight you can watch them as they were 50 years ago," writes Erik Brady.

The Wolfpack quickly inbounded the ball under pressure, but were unable to get off a desperation shot. Corcoran’s mother missed the frantic ending. She was out in the corridor saying the rosary.

Ron Shavlik, N.C. State’s All-America center, scored 25 points. Hank Nowak (who played all 60 minutes) had 29 for the Golden Griffins; he would go on to represent Buffalo in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1993. Johnny McCarthy scored 16 for the Griffs; he would go on to win an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics and coach the Buffalo Braves.