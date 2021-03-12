Erik Brady: 65 years ago, Canisius basketball put its own madness into March

March Madness is upon us, which means it is time once again to fit Cinderella for her glass slipper. The men’s NCAA basketball tournament regularly produces great upsets – and one of the greatest came 65 years ago today.
Canisius 79, North Carolina State 78.
Did we mention the game went four overtimes? And that it was played at Madison Square Garden?
Three years ago, a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed for the first time, when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County upset Virginia to great fanfare. What Canisius did in 1956 was equivalent to that. Seeding didn’t begin until 1979, and N.C. State was ranked No. 2 in the nation – meaning it was a No. 1 seed of its time.
Fran Corcoran swished an 18-foot jump shot from the right wing with six seconds left for the winning margin, his only field goal of the night. If only there were video footage, it would be replayed on the annual montage of buzzer beaters each March.
“That was fun,” Corcoran said by phone this week from his home in Pinehurst. Yes, he lives in North Carolina – 75 miles from the N.C. State campus – where he is a longtime member of the Pinehurst Resort, frequent site of the U.S. Open. His golfing buddies there have a nickname for him.
They call him “Swish.”
“Fran” is itself a nickname. He really goes by Frank. Only the sportswriters and his mother ever called him Fran – and only his Jesuit teachers at Canisius called him Francis. His teammates mostly called him Corky.
The Wolfpack led 78-77 when, with 14 seconds to go in the fourth overtime, Canisius co-captain Bob Kelly fouled John Maglio, who missed the front end of a one-and-one. Dave Markey ripped down the rebound and passed to Jim McCarthy at midcourt, who found Corcoran near the top of the key. Corcoran dribbled once – and let fly a one-handed jumper. The ball still rotates gorgeously across time, like the earth on its axis.
Swish!
The Wolfpack quickly inbounded the ball under pressure, but were unable to get off a desperation shot. Corcoran’s mother missed the frantic ending. She was out in the corridor saying the rosary.
Ron Shavlik, N.C. State’s All-America center, scored 25 points. Hank Nowak (who played all 60 minutes) had 29 for the Golden Griffins; he would go on to represent Buffalo in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1993. Johnny McCarthy scored 16 for the Griffs; he would go on to win an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics and coach the Buffalo Braves.
Nowak and McCarthy were headline makers, in college and after. Corcoran, who went on to a long career with Merrill Lynch, made headlines only this once. The campus newspaper, The Griffin, played it tabloid style: “Griffs Topple State: Corky’s Shot Ices 79-78 Win at Gotham.”
The Griffs beat Dartmouth in the next round and missed the Final Four by a whisker when they lost to Temple, in Philadelphia, on a pair of controversial calls in the closing seconds. Canisius would make the NCAA Tournament three times in the mid-1950s – the golden age of the Golden Griffins – going 6-3 overall and twice reaching the Elite Eight.
The four overtimes of that Forever Game remain the NCAA tournament record, equaled only once, at the 1961 Final Four. That’s when St. Joseph’s beat Utah 127-120 in the consolation game. (Jack Ramsay, the St. Joseph’s coach, would succeed McCarthy 11 years later as coach of the Braves.)
Corcoran and Kelly came to Canisius from Philadelphia. Kelly was known as The Cop for his stifling defense. Corcoran was known as The Fireman for bringing a spark off the bench. One day, not long after the 1956 tournament, the two sat at the bar at the Park Meadow (now known as the Parkside Meadow).
“One stinkin’ shot,” Corcoran told his pal. “I made one stinkin’ shot and they’ll always remember me.”
Just then a patron strolled in. “Corky, great shot!” the man called out. “Barkeep, get Corky a beer – and get one for his friend, too.”
Corcoran looked at Kelly and said, “Bob, it’s just starting.”
He was right, of course. Here we are, 65 years later, and we’re still talking about The Shot. Does he think of it often? “No,” Corcoran said softly. “Not really.”
ESPN once ranked that game as the sixth-greatest upset in NCAA tournament history, though that appraisal came almost 20 years ago. The website Stadium, in a 2015 listing of the Top 50 tournament upsets, ranked it No. 2, behind only Villanova over Georgetown in the 1985 national championship game.
Dick Johnston covered the Canisius-N.C. State game for The Buffalo Evening News. He happened to see Wolfpack coach Everett Case wandering the streets of New York after the game, in a wet spring snow following the most bitter loss of his career. Case told Johnston that he credited the Griffs for their hustle and their fight. And then he offered an aphorism that rings true across time.
“Basketball is a funny game,” he said. “You never know.”