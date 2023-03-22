Sixty years ago today, Bill O’Connor of Canisius College jumped center against John Thompson of Providence College in the NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden.

The 6-foot-5 O’Connor somehow won the opening tip against the 6-11 Thompson, but it was downhill from there: Providence prevailed 81-66.

“We didn’t play our best game in the championship game,” O’Connor says by phone from his home, near Seattle. “But I have nothing but good memories of the NIT and of our team.”

Thompson, of course, would go on to be a Hall of Fame basketball coach at Georgetown University. As it happens, halls of fame run in O’Connor’s family, too. He is in the Canisius Sports Hall of Fame, and his uncle Andy Robustelli is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Robustelli played 14 seasons in the NFL as a defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.)

The Thompson era ended this week at Georgetown, which hired Ed Cooley as men’s basketball coach. Thompson coached the Hoyas for 26 seasons, beginning in 1972, and was succeeded by Craig Esherick, his top assistant, and then by John Thompson III, his oldest son, and then by Patrick Ewing, his greatest player. Cooley comes to Georgetown from … Providence.

O’Connor began his coaching career at Providence as an assistant to Joe Mullaney – coach of the Friars when they beat Canisius in 1963 – and then to Dave Gavitt, who would go on to be the first commissioner of the Big East.

“I guess they remembered me,” O’Connor says.

As well the Friars might. O’Connor scored 26 points when Canisius beat them 80-75 at Memorial Auditorium a couple of months before the rematch in the NIT. That’s why Providence made a concerted effort to contain O’Connor in the title game. As Sports Illustrated noted: “Thompson bested O’Connor in a bruising backboard battle and, when Thompson accumulated four fouls and had to move to the wing of Providence’s zone, (6-8 Bob) Kovalski came over to give the Canisius rebounder an equally hard time. … O’Connor managed to get away from his tormentors long enough to score 22 points.”

The NIT doesn’t get national coverage like that anymore. But 60 years ago, the postseason tourney was a big deal on the sporting landscape. Roughly 2,000 fans from Buffalo made their way to New York to see Canisius play Providence in the finals. O’Connor’s family had a shorter trip, from Stamford, Conn. “It was 35 miles from my front door to the Garden,” he says.

O’Connor had hopes of making his professional home at Madison Square Garden, too. The New York Knicks selected him with the first pick in the third round of the 1963 NBA draft, making him the 19th player taken overall, but he didn’t make the team.

On Providence’s coaching staff, O’Connor was a part of the recruiting team that brought Ernie DiGregorio and Marvin Barnes to campus. They led Providence to the Final Four 50 years ago – and both would go on to play for the Buffalo Braves.

That 1972-73 season was Thompson’s first as a college head coach — and O’Connor’s, too. He coached Seattle University for six seasons. One of his players there was Stu Jackson, who would go on to be an NBA coach and is the newly named commissioner of the West Coast Conference. What’s more, Jackson was associate head coach at Providence under Rick Pitino when the Friars last made the Final Four, in 1987. And this week, Pitino was named coach of St. John’s on the same day Cooley was named at Georgetown.

O’Connor, Pat Turtle and Tom Chester, senior tri-captains at Canisius 60 years ago, stayed in touch through the years. Chester, a former All-Western New York player at North Tonawanda, died in 2015. O’Connor and Turtle got to spend a week with their old friend a couple of months earlier.

“To have a chance to be together one last time was quite special,” O’Connor says.

Turtle broke his ankle in early February 1963, a day before Canisius played at Villanova. The Wildcats won by 19 points, the Griffs’ worst loss of their 19-7 season. In the NIT semifinals, Canisius and Villanova met again. The Wildcats led 35-31 early in the second half – and future NBA star Wali Jones had 24 points. That’s when Canisius coach Bob MacKinnon turned to Turtle, who had played sparingly in a first-round win against Memphis State while still recovering from his ankle injury.

Turtle “was never more than a breath away from him for the rest of the game,” Sports Illustrated reported, and Jones did not score again as Canisius cruised to a 61-46 win. The headline in the next day’s Buffalo Evening News said: “A Turtle Shell on a High-Scoring Wildcat – That’s How Griffins Made It to NIT Finals.”

Alas, the Griffs could not stop Ray Flynn, who scored 20 points in the finals and was named the tournament’s MVP. (O’Connor was second in the voting.) Flynn went on to serve as mayor of Boston and U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. O’Connor went on to be athletics director at Bellevue College, near Seattle. The basketball court there is named for him, just as Georgetown’s home court is named for Thompson.

O’Connor and Thompson’s relationship didn’t end at that championship game 60 years ago. During O’Connor’s time as an assistant coach at Providence, he sometimes took recruiting trips to Washington, D.C., where Thompson was a successful high school coach.

“Sometimes I stayed at John’s house in those days,” O’Connor says. “We were friends. I think I got to know him better than most.”