Eric Musselman, Dan Hurley bring family lineage, enthusiasm for Buffalo to town

"I'll think about my dad, even in the flow of the game," he said. "We'll take an absurd shot because I give our guys a lot of freedom offensively. I'll pound on the table, and then I'll kind of chuckle to myself and say, 'My dad's up there thinking, that's an absurd shot. What are you doing? You're a horrific coach.' He was my idol, my best friend."

Musselman said a change to his lineup this season to put bigger players in the starting five came from some solo pondering at home wondering what his father might do.

"He said, 'Put the five toughest, five biggest, five longest people out there regardless of position,' " Musselman said. "And that's how we stumbled into the lineup of being so big, because his team at the University of Minnesota, and even with the Minnesota Timberwolves, were always big, strong players even at the off guard and the point guard position. And that's what we've done."

Hurley also rattled off the pro and college teams of Buffalo as one selling point to him about coming to the 716.

"Unbelievable sports town. So thrilled to be here," Hurley said. "And hopefully some of the success that Bob had while coaching here in Buffalo and my man Nate Oats, too, rubs off on me."