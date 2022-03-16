Eric Musselman, Dan Hurley bring family lineage, enthusiasm for Buffalo to town

The roll call of coaches who have stalked the KeyBank Center sidelines during the NCAA Tournament reads like a who's who of college basketball. Jim Calhoun took the road to a national championship here in 2004. Bob Knight coached his last game at Indiana here in 2000 and was a conquering hero with Texas Tech four years later.
Jim Boeheim turned the place Orange in a pair of visits. John Chaney cried here. Mike Krzyzewski was an upset victim here. So were Jay Wright and Bob Huggins. Eddie Sutton and Mark Few are among the others who have come through Buffalo.
Maybe we don't have that kind of megawatt coaching power in town in 2022, but we still rate in family lineage.
Eric Musselman, son of longtime college and NBA coach Bill Musselman, got Arkansas to the Elite Eight last year and has 25 wins this year. Dan Hurley, whose family ties include his Hall of Fame high school coach father and brother, former University at Buffalo coach Bobby Hurley, has 23 wins and is resurrecting Connecticut.
They're on a collision course to meet Saturday, if they can survive Thursday's evening session. UConn is a No. 5 seed set to play No. 12 New Mexico State at 6:50, while No. 4 Arkansas meets No. 13 Vermont at 9:20.
Both played to their audiences when they met the media here Wednesday.
Musselman, who had the most engaged Twitter account among college coaches in February, according to SkullSparks.com, has been a toast of social media the last two days, showing off Bills and Sabres gear during practice and interacting with local teams. The Bisons sent him gear to get in on the fun and he wore a Herd T-shirt during Thursday's workout in KeyBank Center. The Bandits came in and he tweeted a picture of himself in a team sweatshirt in front of a big video screen at the team hotel.
Thanks so much for the gear @BuffaloBisons https://t.co/O5HK28Jl1f pic.twitter.com/wMBP4vcjjW— Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) March 16, 2022
Musselman said he always wants to educate his players on their surroundings. They've visited places like the Negro Baseball League museum in Kansas City and studied school desegregation as part of a trip to a game in Little Rock. The team visited Niagara Falls here Wednesday, and Musselman said he was giving them a Buffalo sports lesson before they took the floor.
"We want them to have life experiences. So that's going to Niagara Falls," he said. "We were just in the back talking about the Sabres. Some of our guys didn't know the historical significance of what that NHL organization has done. We told them about one of the greatest hockey goalies of all time (Dominik Hasek). We're back there, even in the locker room, trying to educate them and have fun with it. We think it's a really, really big part and an important part for us to embrace wherever we are."
When going to Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/QwBXxZdtfQ— Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) March 15, 2022
Musselman, an avowed Ernie DiGregorio fan, said some of his players asked him who the Buffalo Braves were when he wore their T-shirt this week. Musselman's late father, Bill, was a longtime coach in college, the NBA and ABA who is well known for the quote, "Defeat is worse than death because you have to live with defeat."
Bill Musselman died in 2000 at age 59 after serving as an assistant with the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. Eric Musselman has had a similar career path with lights-out records in lower pro leagues, a 108-138 NBA mark with Golden State and Sacramento and a 180-61 mark at Nevada and Arkansas.
"I'll think about my dad, even in the flow of the game," he said. "We'll take an absurd shot because I give our guys a lot of freedom offensively. I'll pound on the table, and then I'll kind of chuckle to myself and say, 'My dad's up there thinking, that's an absurd shot. What are you doing? You're a horrific coach.' He was my idol, my best friend."
Musselman said a change to his lineup this season to put bigger players in the starting five came from some solo pondering at home wondering what his father might do.
"He said, 'Put the five toughest, five biggest, five longest people out there regardless of position,' " Musselman said. "And that's how we stumbled into the lineup of being so big, because his team at the University of Minnesota, and even with the Minnesota Timberwolves, were always big, strong players even at the off guard and the point guard position. And that's what we've done."
Hurley also rattled off the pro and college teams of Buffalo as one selling point to him about coming to the 716.
"Unbelievable sports town. So thrilled to be here," Hurley said. "And hopefully some of the success that Bob had while coaching here in Buffalo and my man Nate Oats, too, rubs off on me."
Asked for any Buffalo food recommendations his brother had given him, Hurley first said, 'What's the place?', then briefly huddled with interview room moderator Jon Fuller from UB. Then he returned to the mic.
"Anchor Bar," a smiling Hurley said proudly as laughter filled the room. "I'm thinking about (New Mexico State stars) Johnny McCants and Teddy Allen. I'm not thinking about wings. Bob loved coaching here, the support he got at UB, the way they drew the fan base. It's obviously a great sports city."
Hurley has UConn back to its highest point since it won the national championship in 2014 under Kevin Ollie. The program crumbled after that due to NCAA violations and the Huskies have just one NCAA win since, in 2016 over Colorado.
"This group will always be remembered for lifting this program from a really, really embarrassing bad point, nowhere near contention for any type of postseason tournament," Hurley said. "To now a program that's going to end the season nationally ranked, has played at the top of the Big East. ... You want to add to legacy and when you watch New Mexico State on film, you don't think about a run in the NCAA Tournament. You just think about surviving Thursday's game."