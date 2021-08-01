End of road for Blue Collar U in The Basketball Tournament

Team 23 did a better job of defending the basket, hounding Blue Collar center Nick Perkins and limiting the hero of his team's quarterfinal victory to five baskets in 13 attempts and 12 points. C.J. Massinburg also had a difficult shooting game (3 of 13) and finished with only nine points. Lamonte Bearden, who played at UB before transferring to Western Kentucky, led Blue Collar with 22 points.

Perkins' game ended early when he and Eric Griffin of Team 23 were ejected after a brief altercation resulting from the two fighting for a loose ball on the floor during the Elam Ending period. Double technical fouls were assessed. Team 23 led 71-55 at the time of the incident.

Besides Hall, Blue Collar had difficulty stopping the penetrating drives into the paint by Team 23's Walt Lemon Jr. (Bradley University), who had 15 points.

Blue Collar certainly missed guard Wes Clark, who was out of uniform for the second game in a row after leaving the game at the end of the first half of Wednesday night's win over Category 5 in Columbus, Ohio, with a hamstring injury.

Despite the outcome, Massinburg enjoyed the reunion with his old teammates so much, he is looking to doing it again next year.