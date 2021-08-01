End of road for Blue Collar U in The Basketball Tournament

No Elam Ending drama this time.
Playing again a little more than 15 hours after their quarterfinal victory Saturday, the Blue Collar U team of former University at Buffalo players simply ran out of answers and energy Sunday afternoon and fell 78-62 to Team 23 in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament at the University of Dayton Arena.
Blue Collar's last lead in the game was 46-44 with 3:10 left in the third quarter. It was outscored 34-16 the rest of the way and Team 23 had no problem hitting the target score of 78 under the Elam Ending format after the game clock was turned off inside the final four minutes.
Team 23 closed it out on an acrobatic, off-balance spinning shot down the lane and off the glass by Marcus Hall, who led the winners with 16 points. The former University of Colorado point guard and overseas hoops veteran scored 12 of Team 23's final 27 points, including two 3-point daggers for a 64-52 lead with 5:42 left.
It was the third time in the TBT that Hall has hit the target points for Team 23, which will return to the TBT championship game for the first time since 2015.
Nick Perkins tipped in the winning basket Saturday night to send Blue Collar U’s team of for…
Down the stretch, the winners beat the scrappy Blue Collar U team at its own game, defense, and won key battles for loose balls and deep rebounds. Blue Collar wasn't helped by its inability to score from long range. Each side hit five 3-point shots. The problem was, Blue Collar missed more (23 to 16 for the winners) and needed to find the range late in the Elam Ending. They didn't.
Team 23 did a better job of defending the basket, hounding Blue Collar center Nick Perkins and limiting the hero of his team's quarterfinal victory to five baskets in 13 attempts and 12 points. C.J. Massinburg also had a difficult shooting game (3 of 13) and finished with only nine points. Lamonte Bearden, who played at UB before transferring to Western Kentucky, led Blue Collar with 22 points.
Perkins' game ended early when he and Eric Griffin of Team 23 were ejected after a brief altercation resulting from the two fighting for a loose ball on the floor during the Elam Ending period. Double technical fouls were assessed. Team 23 led 71-55 at the time of the incident.
Besides Hall, Blue Collar had difficulty stopping the penetrating drives into the paint by Team 23's Walt Lemon Jr. (Bradley University), who had 15 points.
Blue Collar certainly missed guard Wes Clark, who was out of uniform for the second game in a row after leaving the game at the end of the first half of Wednesday night's win over Category 5 in Columbus, Ohio, with a hamstring injury.
With the game clock turned off for the final four minutes and the Elam ending system in use, Blue Collar U triumphed 78-61 when a 3-pointer by Jeremy Harris pushed Blue Collar over the target score of 77 to defeat the Category 5 team.
Despite the outcome, Massinburg enjoyed the reunion with his old teammates so much, he is looking to doing it again next year.
"Like I said before, I never thought I would be able to play with these guys again," he said. "We all play on pro teams, but the feeling is nothing like it was inside our locker room this whole tournament – the camaraderie, the togetherness. ... Everybody was unbelievable.
"We'll be back next year."
Team 23 will move on to the championship game against Boeheim's Army, which edged Florida TNT 66-64 in the first game of the doubleheader on a steal and layup by former Boston College star Tyrese Rice. Florida TNT led 58-53 when the Elam target score was set at 66. Rice scored Boeheim's last eight points as the Army won the Elam Ending 13-6.
The championship game will be at 9 p.m. Tuesday at U of Dayton Arena, with the teams playing for winner takes all $1 million. Boeheim's Army came out of the Peoria, Ill., bracket, while Florida TNT made it through the Wichita Bracket.
Blue Collar won four straight in the TBT before Sunday's defeat. Team 23 won four straight in the West Virginia Regional bracket before No. 5 on Sunday.
Clark and Perkins will be reunited with the Happy Casa Brindisi team in the Italian Basketball League next season after Clark signed with the team for the 2021-22 season. Clark played last season for Venezia. Perkins averaged 13.3 points for Happy Casa last season. Clark averaged 7.7 points for Venezia.