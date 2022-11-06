ECC's Lydia Smith wins Division III cross country national championship

Lydia Smith of Erie Community College won the national junior college championship in women’s cross country at the NJCAA Division III Championships on Saturday in Westfield, Mass.

Smith, a freshman from Williamsport, Pa., finished the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 14 seconds, beating her season-best time by 30 seconds.

Smith let other runners set the pace at the start but stayed with the lead pack. She trailed the leader by about five seconds at the 2-mile mark and then made a decisive move with a half-mile to go and took the lead.

She is the first ECC cross country athlete to win a national title since Anna Bogdanets in 2007.

Smith came into the national meet having won the Region III championship.

"No single meet defines our season, but this was a day that has been on our calendar for months," coach Chris Muldoon said in a news release. "We knew Lydia had a shot at the national championship, especially after her performance at regionals.

“We had a race plan and she executed it to perfection. She kept her composure when other athletes pushed the pace early, and it was really fun to watch her drop the hammer in that last 800 meters.

“But this isn't just Lydia's national championship – it was a team effort. She had (teammate Madison Baird) for long runs, the guys to push her in workouts, and the overall vibe of the team has been great all season. All that is important and got us to today."

Baird, from Williamsville North, finished 62nd with a time of 24:33.

In the men's 8-kilometer championship. Tapestry graduate Christopher Davis was the top ECC runner, finishing in 79th place with a personal-best time of 31:13. Three ECC freshmen also competed: Williamsville North alum David Gregoire (119th place, 33:54), Roy-Hart alum Eugene Bush (154th, personal-best 45:00) and Sam Vail (157th, 52:42).