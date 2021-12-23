ECC safety P.J. Burns from Depew makes NJCAA Division III All-America first team

Erie Community College safety Patrick “P.J.” Burns was named to the NJCAA Division III football All-America first team on defense, the organization announced.
Burns, a Depew product, finished with a team-high 75 tackles, including 33 solo stops, and had three interceptions and four pass breakups for the Kats, with 33 solo and 42 assisted. The freshman also had three interceptions. He was fourth in the nation with an average of 9.4 tackles per game.
I know this may not be a lot but to me this is a huge accomplishment. Through all the ups and downs during the season and the off season, it’s finally paying off. But this isn’t the end more to come. Never will I be content until I’m at the top🤞🏻#NeverSettle #JUCOPRODUCT #ecc pic.twitter.com/5Xzmbwzjze— Pj Burns (@pjmvpburns1010) December 21, 2021
“Through all the ups and downs during the season and the offseason, it’s finally paying off,” Burns wrote on Twitter. “But this isn’t the end. More to come. Never will I be content until I’m at the top.”