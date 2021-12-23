 Skip to main content
ECC safety P.J. Burns from Depew makes NJCAA Division III All-America first team
Erie Community College safety Patrick “P.J.” Burns was named to the NJCAA Division III football All-America first team on defense, the organization announced.

Burns, a Depew product, finished with a team-high 75 tackles, including 33 solo stops, and had three interceptions and four pass breakups for the Kats, with 33 solo and 42 assisted. The freshman also had three interceptions. He was fourth in the nation with an average of 9.4 tackles per game.

Through all the ups and downs during the season and the offseason, it’s finally paying off,” Burns wrote on Twitter. “But this isn’t the end. More to come. Never will I be content until I’m at the top.”

Freshman defensive back Nicholas Blake was named to the second team. He averaged seven tackles per game, with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

