ECC linebacker C.J. Ozolins named junior college first-team All-American in Division III

  • Updated
ALL WNY-Football-High School-First Team-Scull (copy)

C.J. Ozolins was the Buffalo News Player of the Year in football at Canisius in 2019. 

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
Erie Community College freshman linebacker C.J. Ozolins has been named to the All-America first team in Division III of the National Junior College Athletic Association, the organization announced this week.

Ozolins, the Buffalo News Player of the Year at Canisius High in 2019, made 104 total tackles, 44 solo, and had two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 10 games in his first season for the Kats.

Ozolins, listed at 5-foot-11 and 228 pounds, signed with Mercyhurst out of high school. He attended school in the fall semester of 2020 but there was no football season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He remained at Mercyhurst last fall but redshirted for the 2021 season.

He is scheduled  to take campus visits in the next few weeks to the schools that have shown interest in him and is expected to graduate from ECC In May.

Along with winning player of the year as a high school senior, he also was named to the all-state first team and was a Connolly Cup finalist for a Crusaders team that started 0-3 before winning seven of their final nine games to capture the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association championship. Ozolins also scored the two-point conversion that provided the 25-24 victory in the state title game against Cardinal Hayes.

As a senior, Ozolins led the state with 145 tackles, including 24 in a game, along with 5.5 sacks and three interceptions.

