ECC football to play Nov. 5 at Highmark Stadium

  • Updated
  0
ECC Football coach Mike Kemp

Erie Community College football coach Mike Kemp.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Erie Community College's football team will play its season finale Nov. 5 at Highmark Stadium, school officials announced Thursday. 

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with kickoff at 4 p.m. against Sussex County (N.J.) Community College. Admission is free. 

“This an amazing opportunity for our students, to experience playing in a facility of this caliber,” SUNY Erie Athletic Director Steve Mullen said in a news release. “For them to be able to end their season – and for many, their careers – in this fashion… it’s going to be a special moment.”

ECC football has practices on South Campus, near the stadium. 

All fans can park in Lot 2, accessible from Big Tree Road/Route 20A via One Bills Drive, and enter the stadium at Gate 2. All attendees will be subjected to standard NFL entry safety check procedures.

The Kats (0-8) play Sunday at the Alfred junior varsity in their final road game of the season. 

0 Comments
