ECC baseball coach Joe Bauth collects 1,000th victory

Erie Community College baseball coach Joe Bauth reached the 1,000-victory mark of his career at the school in a doubleheader sweep at Genesee CC on Sunday in Batavia.

Bauth, who began coaching at ECC in 1991, got No. 1,000 when ECC won the second game of the doubleheader 14-1. The Kats won the opener 7-1. Colin Fryling drove in six runs in the two games for the winners while Nolan Evans and Connor Desiderio were the winning pitchers.

After 23 winning seasons and 10 NJCAA Region III championships, Bauth ranks second in the country among active NJCAA Division 3 coaches with a 1,000-608-4 record. The Canisius College graduate is a three-time American Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year and is a member of the NJCAA Baseball Association Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

ECC is 10-10 this season and will meet Genesee CC again Monday, but that will be at the North Campus field in Williamsville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.