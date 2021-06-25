 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Michigan wide receiver to transfer to UB football
0 comments

Eastern Michigan wide receiver to transfer to UB football

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Miami (Ohio) College football (copy)

The opening kickoff between the University at Buffalo and Miami (Ohio) during the first half at UB Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Quian Williams, a wide receiver who played last season at Eastern Michigan, announced Thursday night on social media that he will transfer to the University at Buffalo. 

Williams was Eastern Michigan's No. 3 receiver in 2020, catching 24 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns in six games. In 2019, Williams was Eastern Michigan's second-leading receiver with 661 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. 

Williams is a 6-foot receiver from Oklahoma City who will likely help fill a void at the position. UB lost three of its top four receivers from 2020 either to graduation or to transfers, including leading receiver Antonio Nunn (584 yards, two touchdowns) and Trevor Wilson (319 yards, three touchdowns). 

Wide receiver Daniel Lee, who transferred to UB from Cisco (Texas) College before the 2019 season, entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to Rivals.com. Lee had 23 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown in 2019, but did not play in 2020 due to an injury. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News