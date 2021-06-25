Eastern Michigan wide receiver to transfer to UB football

Quian Williams, a wide receiver who played last season at Eastern Michigan, announced Thursday night on social media that he will transfer to the University at Buffalo.

Williams was Eastern Michigan's No. 3 receiver in 2020, catching 24 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns in six games. In 2019, Williams was Eastern Michigan's second-leading receiver with 661 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

Williams is a 6-foot receiver from Oklahoma City who will likely help fill a void at the position. UB lost three of its top four receivers from 2020 either to graduation or to transfers, including leading receiver Antonio Nunn (584 yards, two touchdowns) and Trevor Wilson (319 yards, three touchdowns).

Wide receiver Daniel Lee, who transferred to UB from Cisco (Texas) College before the 2019 season, entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to Rivals.com. Lee had 23 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown in 2019, but did not play in 2020 due to an injury.

