Eastern Kentucky guard Jordan Johnson to transfer to UB football

Offensive lineman Jordan Johnson has announced his intention to transfer to the University at Buffalo.

Johnson, listed at 6-4 and 302 pounds, started all nine games at left guard for an Eastern Kentucky offense that was ranked third in the nation in passing offense and fourth in total offense last fall.

Johnson, who is completing graduate school, spent two seasons at East Carolina, where he played in seven games.

A Philadelphia native, he began his college career at Garden City Community College.

"I picked UB because I can tell they mean business," he said. "They’re on a mission and it’s just a difference."

He was recruited to UB by new offensive line coach Matt Stansfield.