Early mistakes set tone for UB loss at Miami

It took just two plays in the first 2 minutes and 40 seconds to set the tone of the University at Buffalo's 45-18 loss to the Miami Redhawks on Tuesday at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease fumbled on a third-down run and Miami's Matthew Salopek recovered at the Redhawks' 42. On Miami's first play on offense, Brett Gabbert passed 58 yards to Jack Sorenson on a flea-flicker play for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulls responded by tying the score on an 10-yard run by Dylan McDuffie, but it was all Miami after that.

The RedHawks didn't need more trick plays, either. Gabbert, the younger brother of Blaine Gabbert of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had no trouble picking apart the UB secondary, throwing for four touchdowns. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 351 yards. He was sacked twice, but had no interceptions.

Besides the flea-flicker to Sorenson, which caught the UB defense napping, Gabbert's touchdown passes went to Mac Hippenhammer for 14 yards, to Andrew Homer for 10 and Jalen Walker for 39. Kenny Tracy ran 27 yards for a Miami touchdown to make it 24-10 at halftime. The final Miami TD was a 1-yard run by Keyon Mozee in the fourth quarter.

Three Miami touchdowns followed turnovers by the Bulls.