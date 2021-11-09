Early mistakes set tone for UB loss at Miami

It took just two plays in the first 2 minutes and 40 seconds to set the tone of the University at Buffalo's 45-18 loss to the Miami Redhawks on Tuesday at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.
UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease fumbled on a third-down run and Miami's Matthew Salopek recovered at the Redhawks' 42. On Miami's first play on offense, Brett Gabbert passed 58 yards to Jack Sorenson on a flea-flicker play for a 7-0 lead.
The Bulls responded by tying the score on an 10-yard run by Dylan McDuffie, but it was all Miami after that.
The RedHawks didn't need more trick plays, either. Gabbert, the younger brother of Blaine Gabbert of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had no trouble picking apart the UB secondary, throwing for four touchdowns. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 351 yards. He was sacked twice, but had no interceptions.
Besides the flea-flicker to Sorenson, which caught the UB defense napping, Gabbert's touchdown passes went to Mac Hippenhammer for 14 yards, to Andrew Homer for 10 and Jalen Walker for 39. Kenny Tracy ran 27 yards for a Miami touchdown to make it 24-10 at halftime. The final Miami TD was a 1-yard run by Keyon Mozee in the fourth quarter.
Three Miami touchdowns followed turnovers by the Bulls.
UB's Matt Myers passed 20 yards to Quian Williams to make it 38-18 with 12:16 left in the fourth quarter. Williams had nine catches for 104 yards.
Vantrease completed 11 of 21 passes for 151 yards with one interception. Myers was 7 for 11 for 76 yards.
McDuffie ran 20 times for 91 net yards. Kevin Marks Jr. of the Bulls needed 11 yards to become the sixth UB back to go over 3,000 career rushing yards. He did it in the first half, but finished with only 18 yards in five carries.
With the loss, UB fell to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Mid-American Conference games. The Bulls will need to win their final games against Northern Illinois and Ball State to become bowl eligible with a minimum of six wins.