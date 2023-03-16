The D’Youville women’s basketball team is national champion again.

Tournament MVP Anna Jankovic had 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Saints defeated Salem University, 71-64, Thursday in Ettrick, Va., to repeat as United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division I champions.

Salem scored the final five points of the third quarter to take a 46-42 lead, but D’Youville (13-14) found its shooting touch in the final quarter, going 9 for 14 from the field and 10 for 14 from the free-throw line in scoring 29 points.

Brianne Moxley made a 3-pointer with 7:19 remaining in the game to start a 13-1 run over six minutes as D’Youville took a 59-51 lead with 2:18 left. Salem (14-17) cut the lead to five in the final minute but could get no closer.

The Saints placed four players in double figures, including Jankovic, as Jaelyn Vleer-Elliott had 13 points, Morgan Giancaterino (Sacred Heart) had 12 and Haley Kirstis (Lancaster) had 10.

Moxley finished with nine in the final and made the all-tournament team, and Stella Mollica had seven points, six assists and four rebounds to earn an all-tournament selection.

Bryant & Stratton men lose

The Bryant & Stratton men lost to Salem, 76-59, in the Division I men’s final of the USCAA tournament.

DJ Little had 22 points and Armonee Felder added 10 off the bench for the Bobcats (19-8).

Salem shot 48.2% from the field and dominated on the boards, 47-25.

An 11-0 run early in the first half turned a 4-4 game into a 15-4 lead for Salem, and the Tigers pulled away from there as Bryant & Stratton was unable to get the deficit into single digits.