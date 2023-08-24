This is Part 1 of a series looking at the growth of women’s wrestling in high school and college.

When Carlene Sluberski was looking to wrestle in college, there were zero women’s programs in New York State and only about 10 in the nation.

A 2009 graduate from Fredonia High School, she competed at the Northern Michigan University Olympic Education Center before transferring to Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Now, Sluberski has returned home to serve as head coach of D’Youville University’s women’s wrestling program, which will have its inaugural season in the 2023-24 academic year.

D’Youville became the third school in New York to offer a women’s wrestling program, introducing the team in June 2022 shortly after Buffalo State announced its women’s wrestling program, which will begin in the 2024-25 season.

“I think that D’Youville saw an opportunity in women’s wrestling to build a great program and obviously it’s unique – we don’t have men’s wrestling,” said Sluberski, a four-time Canadian Interuniversity Sport champion.

The additional programs mean increased opportunities for collegiate women’s wrestling in New York and nationally. Five NCAA programs in New York state will be established by 2024 – Utica University, Alfred State and Elmira College in addition to Buffalo State and D’Youville. At the National Junior College Athletic Association level, Nassau Community College has had a program since 2017.

Nationally, there are more than 90 NCAA, 40 NAIA and 25 NJCAA women’s wrestling programs. Only four NCAA programs are in Division I as women’s wrestling is heavily centered in Division II and Division III. D’Youville has finished its three-year provisional period and its athletic program has completed its move from D-III to D-II. Buffalo State will compete in Division III.

“It’s fantastic,” Section VI girls wrestling coordinator Alex Conti said. “I hope that they bring them on not as eye candy. They bring them on and support them.”

Development at D’Youville

Sluberski was nine months pregnant when D’Youville announced the addition of its women’s wrestling program. At the time, she was living in La Grande, Ore., and coaching at Eastern Oregon.

She previously had worked with the women’s wrestling teams at the University of Providence in Montana and the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

She applied for the opening, which would put her near her family in the Lancaster and Elma areas. A month after having her firstborn, she visited the campus.

Sluberski was hired as D’Youville’s first coach in September.

“She’s had a storied career,” said Conti, who coached Sluberski at Fredonia. “As we get more and more people like Carlene coaching these college programs, you’re going to see an explosion in that world. Get that quality of person as well as quality of wrestler or knowledgeable wrestler.”

Sluberski’s transition to her new role has been a little different than what she was used to in the past. She’s spent much of her time recruiting and creating the inaugural roster. The jump to Division II means athletic scholarships are available, which Sluberski said is a “neat opportunity” for recruiting, but she emphasized the importance of finding the right fits.

D’Youville has a strong health care program, Sluberski said, adding that not many schools that offer women’s wrestling offer that academic program. That’s what got two-time national champion Emily Sindoni to switch her commitment from Utica to D’Youville. Sidoni, who grew up in Tioga, has aspirations of becoming a surgeon.

“I have a very broad scope,” Sluberski said of her approach. “I would love to keep in-state talent or talent from Western New York here, but it’s got to be a good fit for them academically, too. I think there’s plenty of talent (in Western New York).”

D’Youville’s inaugural roster has six freshmen. Three come from New York, two are from Texas and one is from Pennsylvania. The wrestling room is almost finished and Sluberski is eager to get going.

This season, Sluberski said D’Youville will compete in events at Alma College, Elmira College, Gannon University and Adrian College, among others, though it does not plan to host an event. While she was at Eastern Oregon, most of its matches were eight to 10 hours away, with the closest being six hours away, so she said the proximity is a nice adjustment.

“I think that is a really great opportunity for us to lay the foundation of the program and create those expectations and what those area for coaches, athletes, everything,” Sluberski said. “I just think this first year is a really important piece in the puzzle and making sure everybody’s on the right track.”

Buffalo State’s plan

Buffalo State athletic director Renee Carlineo was serving as the associate vice president for athletics at Elmira when the school introduced its women’s wrestling program and searched for a head coach.

She’s now in the middle of that process again, seeking the right candidate to take over the Bengals’ program.

“We want to find the right person,” Carlineo said, adding that her hope is to hire someone by “late fall” or the end of the calendar year. “I think that’s something super important, especially at the collegiate level. When you start a program like this, you need the right person that understands women’s wrestling is obviously growing, but it’s fairly new in many places.”

At the same time, Buffalo State added men’s volleyball, women’s acrobatics and tumbling. The school has 17 varsity programs – seven for men and 10 for women.

Carlineo said the school is in a “sweet spot” by adding those three sports and doesn’t plan to expand at the moment. Athletes make up about 10% of the undergraduate enrollment at Buffalo State, Carlineo said.

In the process of finding the correct sports to introduce, Carlineo said the athletic department focused on the market, interest level as well footprint of the facilities on campus. The three new sports provide the opportunity to have more athletes compete without incurring substantial equipment expenses.

“These sports we added fit really well with what we can sustain and support well,” Carlineo said. “It’s a good match for the student-athletes that we have here at Buffalo State and recruit here at Buffalo State.”

Carlineo also said Buffalo State looked at the trends in the sport in the collegiate and high school levels, especially in recruiting. At the Division III level, Buffalo State cannot offer athletic scholarships, but its status as a public university makes the school more attractive for in-state residents for tuition purposes.

While she was at Elmira, Carlineo noticed the success the program had in recruiting, adding that women’s wrestlers come from various backgrounds such as martial arts and gymnastics. By looking at the high school trends, Carlineo said that will help show if there are recruitable athletes available and get them on the “good end” of the market.

“That’s kind of a double-edged promotion,” Carlineo said. “As college wrestling is added, the opportunities increase (and) more young women get into the sport, which feeds colleges adding it. I think you’re just starting to see that cycle pick up.”

Finding top recruits

Twin sisters and North Tonawanda high school wrestlers Hannah McCarley and Brenna McCarley are in the middle of the college search process and have looked into D’Youville’s program. They’ve received some offers, but have yet to make a decision. However, they said they want to be part of a foundation of a program.

“We really want to help grow a team,” said Brenna, who won the 107-pound title at the state intersectional championship in February. Hannah won the championship at 114 pounds.

Recent Lewiston-Porter graduates and twin sisters Meghan Edwards and Gwyneth Edwards will be growing a team, joining the women’s wrestling team at John Carroll University in Ohio for its inaugural season.

Gwyneth said she was “excited” to see two local Western New York universities add women’s wrestling, but said she and Meghan always intended to go out of state to be more “independent.” However, Gwyneth added the WNY programs will be beneficial to girls who aren’t as comfortable leaving home.

Gwyneth was the 138-pound champion at the intersectional championship. Meghan, who won her weight class last year at the event, reached the 152-pound final.

Meghan said she didn’t think she would compete in wrestling in college. As she was touring schools in the spring of her junior year, she realized she would miss wrestling, so she and Gwyneth switched gears and followed collegiate programs, learning more about each program’s plans and how coaches interacted with recruits. That’s how they came across John Carroll.

“Wrestling changed my life, and it changed Gwyneth’s life,” Meghan said. “I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t a wrestler.”

At first, the twins didn’t know they wanted to attend the same college, so they were recruited separately, and each was given her own tour.

Everything fell into the place, Meghan said. The academics, the campus, the coaches’ outlook for the program.

“We’re the first recruiting class but (assistant coach Autumn Gordon) had a vision for the program with (head coach Mark Hawald),” Meghan said. “And they knew where they wanted to take the program.

“Especially having a first-year program, it made us realize they have something that they want to happen with this program, and I want to be a part of it. And that’s really what drew Gwyneth and I in.”

Conti, the Section VI chairman, said he thinks colleges can grow their enrollment by offering women’s wrestling because it might open doors to students who might not have considered pursuing a college education.

“There’s an awful lot of people that want to do this,” Conti said of WNY collegiate programs being added. “I think that it’s awesome that we’re having this growth and I think that it’s just the tip of the iceberg. I think it’s going to just keep growing and growing and growing.”