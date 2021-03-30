D'Youville announces first athletics Hall of Fame class

Former women's basketball stars Judy Po-Chedley Wilkins and Carrie Stevens Owens and the 1999 men's volleyball team were named to D'Youville College's inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Wilkins averaged 20 points in the era before the 3-point shot and was the team's Most Valuable Player in 1973-74. Upon graduation, she received the college's highest honor, the D'Youville medal. After college, she was active in many humanitarian endeavors such as the Peace Corps, overseas medical missions, as well as volunteering at medical clinics and coaching sports.

A 2003 graduate, Owens was D'Youville's all-time leading scorer and rebounder and was Most Valuable Player three times and a first-team All-North Eastern Athletic Conference as a senior. She was an assistant coach at D'Youville and is now head coach at Sacred Heart. Owens was in a motorcycle accident last fall in which she had the lower portion of her left leg amputated.

The 1999 men’s volleyball team was the first athletic team in D’Youville history to go to the Final Four of a national championship. The team entered the season ranked ninth in the country by USA Today, and completed a 20-0 conference record to win the North East Collegiate Volleyball Association Championship. The team went on to a 32-3 overall record before losing in the Division III national championship match. Five players – Brent Macrow, Marc McCabe, Gregg Rosowski, Jeff Rosowski and Ben Rowell – were named first-team All-Conference. The North East Collegiate Volleyball Association named Jeff Rosowski as the league's Player of the Year and head coach John Hutton as Coach of the Year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.