Dylan McDuffie, Jamari Gassett lead UB football in rout of Akron

The University at Buffalo football team was without one of its top offensive players and one of its top defensive players for the second week in a row. It was no cause for panic by the Bulls. Instead, it meant that UB’s depth rose to the occasion in a 45-10 win Saturday at Akron.
Defensive end Kyler Laing had 3.5 sacks, including a sack and a forced fumble that set up a third-quarter touchdown for the Bulls, and wide receiver Jamari Gassett had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Bulls’ rout of the Zips at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.
UB helped its cause for bowl eligibility by earning its fourth win, and its second MAC win in as many weeks; FBS teams earn bowl eligibility with six wins. The win at Akron moved the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) into sole possession of third place in the MAC East Division. At 2-2 in the conference, the Bulls are one game ahead of Akron and Ohio (each 1-3 in the MAC), and hold the tiebreaker with wins against the Zips and the Bobcats. Kent State and Miami (Ohio) are tied for first in MAC East at 3-1.
Against Akron (2-6, 1-3 MAC), the Bulls played without defensive end Taylor Riggins and running back Kevin Marks for a second consecutive week, and lost defensive end Max Michel midway through the second quarter. But on defense, Laing led a unit that allowed the Zips 306 yards of offense, and seemed to have a nose for the quarterback all afternoon.
Laing was part of a defense that finished with 11 sacks -- a UB single-game best -- and the redshirt sophomore set a single-game record for sacks in UB’s history as an FBS program.
Quarterback Kyle Vantrease completed 15 of 20 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Dylan McDuffie had 111 yards on 23 carries, and a rushing touchdown and a touchdown catch. McDuffie registered his second consecutive game with at least 100 rushing yards.
Gassett, a true freshman, more than doubled his receiving output for the season. He entered the game with 72 yards on seven catches so far this season.
Gassett’s longest catch of the first half, a 45-yard catch in the final minute of the first quarter, helped set up UB’s first drive. Then, he scored his first college touchdown with less than a minute left in the half, which helped the Bulls take a 24-10 lead at halftime.
Michel knocked the ball out of the hands of Akron quarterback D.J. Irons on first and 10 behind the Zips 37, then scooped up the loose ball and returned it to the Zips 7. However, the Bulls had to settle for Alex McNulty’s 23-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 2:59 left in the first quarter.
Gassett’s 45-yard catch in the final minute of the first quarter put the Bulls at the Zips 15 and helped set up UB’s second scoring drive. Four plays after Gassett’s long catch, Dylan McDuffie scored on 2-yard touchdown run to open UB’s lead to 10-0, 1:10 into the second.
Cory Smigel’s 35-yard field goal put the Zips on the board midway through the second quarter, but with 4:32 left, three plays after Jake Molinich’s long touchdown catch was wiped out by a penalty for holding on Dominic Johnson, Vantrease scored on a 2-yard run to give the Bulls a 17-3 lead.
Akron, though, immediately responded on the next drive, on its first play from scrimmage, as Jonzell Norrils cut UB’s lead to 17-10 on a 74-yard run, 16 seconds later. But on the ensuing drive, Gassett's 15-yard touchdown catch with 58 seconds left in the second quarter helped the Bulls to a 24-10 lead at halftime.
Dominic Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown four minutes into the third opened UB’s lead 31-10. The converted quarterback scored his first touchdown of the season on a 7-yard catch, which ended an efficient 9-play drive by the Bulls.
Two plays into Akron’s ensuing drive, Laing stripped the ball from Irons on third-and-10, well behind the Akron 21, for his third sack of the day. The Bulls began the next drive at the Akron 8, and Molinich’s 1-yard run gave the Bulls a 38-10 lead less than six minutes into the third.
McDuffie’s second touchdown gave the Bulls a 45-10 lead midway through the third.