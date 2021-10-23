Dylan McDuffie, Jamari Gassett lead UB football in rout of Akron

The University at Buffalo football team was without one of its top offensive players and one of its top defensive players for the second week in a row. It was no cause for panic by the Bulls. Instead, it meant that UB’s depth rose to the occasion in a 45-10 win Saturday at Akron.

Defensive end Kyler Laing had 3.5 sacks, including a sack and a forced fumble that set up a third-quarter touchdown for the Bulls, and wide receiver Jamari Gassett had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Bulls’ rout of the Zips at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.

UB helped its cause for bowl eligibility by earning its fourth win, and its second MAC win in as many weeks; FBS teams earn bowl eligibility with six wins. The win at Akron moved the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) into sole possession of third place in the MAC East Division. At 2-2 in the conference, the Bulls are one game ahead of Akron and Ohio (each 1-3 in the MAC), and hold the tiebreaker with wins against the Zips and the Bobcats. Kent State and Miami (Ohio) are tied for first in MAC East at 3-1.