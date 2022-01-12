Dyaisha Fair's 40-point game for UB puts her in unique Big 4 women's basketball company

“Most players don’t go out with the thought that they’re going to score 40 points,” said DiBiase, now a high school physical education teacher and the girls basketball coach at Colonie Central High School in Albany. “I’m sure she felt exactly how I did, that she is doing whatever she can do to help the team. If you have open shots, you take them. You do whatever you can to help your team be successful, and if it happens that you score 40 points, it’s surprising to anyone that does it. It’s not something you set out to do.

“You find out about it after it happens.”

Fair was 14 for 22 from the floor, including 6 for 10 on 3-pointers, and was 6 for 8 on free throws. Yet she didn’t realize she was about to reach the 40-point mark until her final appearance at the free throw line with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter, and her teammates on the court and on the bench were telling her, “One shot, that’s all you need!”

Fair made one free throw.

“It’s never a plan for it to happen, but when you have to do what you need to do for success for your team, you find out afterwards,” said Fair, who on Tuesday was named the Mid-American Conference’s women’s player of the week.