Dyaisha Fair's 38 points leads UB women's basketball past Eastern Michigan, 93-68

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team is making its goal clear. Maximize the final month of the season, and make a run at the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulls took a step towards that point with a 93-68 win against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday at Alumni Arena, but UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack considered the bigger picture, even after the Bulls’ biggest margin of victory in a Mid-American Conference game this season.
“These ladies have been playing really well, but there’s so much room for them at the top, to get to,” said Legette-Jack, whose team won its fifth consecutive game. “There’s so many things we need to do in the next 30 days to really let Buffalo appreciate how hard they’ve worked.
“We’re not going to be in celebratory mode until we get to where we think we want to be. Our hope is to get to 68 teams, when they call out on Sunday (for the NCAA Tournament).”
They may not be on the postseason precipice just yet – UB began Wednesday at No. 73 in the women’s NET rankings – but the Bulls flexed their wares in the rout of the Eagles.
Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls (16-7, 10-3 MAC) with 38 points and Summer Hemphill crossed the 1,000-rebound threshold in the win against the Eagles.
Hemphill, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, had 14 rebounds and scored eight points Wednesday; she now has 1,302 points and 1,008 rebounds in six seasons with the Bulls, and she’s only the second player to reach the 1,000 points/1,000 rebound mark for the UB women’s program. Hemphill joins Kourtney Brown, the program’s all-time leading rebounder (1,124) and its all-time leading scorer (1,995 points).
Hemphill also had two of her former teammates in the stands at Alumni Arena, former Bulls guard Cierra Dillard and former UB forward Theresa Onwuka.
“I’m grateful,” Hemphill said. “I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to play this game of basketball at the Division I level, and I wouldn’t be able to achieve these milestones without all my teammates, from the past and the present. It was good to see Cierra and Tessy out there today. It seems like a long time ago, but just a few years ago, they were on the court with me, as well as all the players on this team.”
But as the Bulls prepare for their final seven regular-season games, their bench has been boosted in recent games. Wednesday against the Eagles (5-13, 2-10), Casey Valenti-Paea and Elea Gaba played their first games of the season, and Jazmine Young returned after a 10-game absence, depth that buoyed the Bulls.
“They’re back in line,” Legette-Jack said. “We expect Elea to do what she does. We expect Jazmin to do what she does. It’s going to really help Dominique (Camp) be an even better point guard. It’s going to help Summer get to that perimeter a little more, where she can be real dangerous at.”
Areanna Combs scored 18 points for Eastern Michigan, which narrowed UB’s lead to 29-28 with 4:03 left in the first half but Fair scored six of UB’s final 12 points of the half and helped the Bulls take a 42-34 lead at halftime.
Ahead 50-43 three minutes into the second half, a 3-pointer by Georgia Woolley (21 points) kicked off a 13-0 run for the Bulls in the next 2 1/2 minutes, a span in which the Eagles were 0 for 4 from the floor and committed two turnovers.
The Eagles cut the lead to 13, at 66-53 in the first minute of the fourth on Danielle Rainey’s three-point play, but the Bulls went on a 10-0 run in the next three-plus minutes to open their lead to 76-53 with 5:41 left.
“Coach Jack, in the locker room at halftime, was telling us that they’re a second-half team,” Fair said. “Knowing that we usually have slow starts in the second half, we tried to do what we could, at our best, to not have a slow start, and come out and try to beat them in the first five minutes.”