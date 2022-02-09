Dyaisha Fair's 38 points leads UB women's basketball past Eastern Michigan, 93-68

Hemphill, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, had 14 rebounds and scored eight points Wednesday; she now has 1,302 points and 1,008 rebounds in six seasons with the Bulls, and she’s only the second player to reach the 1,000 points/1,000 rebound mark for the UB women’s program. Hemphill joins Kourtney Brown, the program’s all-time leading rebounder (1,124) and its all-time leading scorer (1,995 points).

Hemphill also had two of her former teammates in the stands at Alumni Arena, former Bulls guard Cierra Dillard and former UB forward Theresa Onwuka.

“I’m grateful,” Hemphill said. “I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to play this game of basketball at the Division I level, and I wouldn’t be able to achieve these milestones without all my teammates, from the past and the present. It was good to see Cierra and Tessy out there today. It seems like a long time ago, but just a few years ago, they were on the court with me, as well as all the players on this team.”

But as the Bulls prepare for their final seven regular-season games, their bench has been boosted in recent games. Wednesday against the Eagles (5-13, 2-10), Casey Valenti-Paea and Elea Gaba played their first games of the season, and Jazmine Young returned after a 10-game absence, depth that buoyed the Bulls.