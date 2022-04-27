Dyaisha Fair on transfer to Syracuse: 'I wanted the best decision for me'

Dyaisha Fair had to be sure about where she was going to continue playing college basketball.

The most obvious choice for the University at Buffalo women’s basketball player was to join her coach Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse. The Orange hired Legette-Jack away from UB on March 26 to take over the program where she was once a superstar.

UB women's basketball star Dyaisha Fair transfers to Syracuse Fair is UB’s all-time leading scorer with 2,035 points, and averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 88 games over three seasons.

Fair wanted to continue playing for the coach who helped her forge so much success at UB. But she wanted to go through the recruiting process, in order to validate that. And this time, she wanted the process of joining a new program to be on her terms.

“I didn’t want to have any doubts or regrets when I made that decision,” Fair told The News on Wednesday. “Whether it was to play for her or not, I wanted the best decision for me.”

Fair announced Tuesday that she would join Syracuse as a transfer, after she made recruiting visits to South Carolina, Miami, Baylor and Syracuse in the last month. The 5-foot-5 guard was the fourth-leading scorer in the country this season, averaging 23.4 points in 34 games for the Bulls, and became one of the nation’s most coveted transfer prospects.

Moving pieces: Why pace of transfer portal could pick up this week Expect a flurry of last-minute movement this week because the deadline for athletes in fall and winter sports to enter the transfer portal without having to sit out a season, unless they are granted a waiver that provides immediate eligibility, is Sunday.

Fair originally entered the transfer portal March 28, and a number of college coaches reached out to her, even more than she expected. She didn’t anticipate the volume of contact she had with college coaches, and had to pace herself in a process that she described as initially “chaotic.”

She also thought back to her senior year at Edison Tech in Rochester, when she was pursuing the opportunity to play college basketball. She wanted a more robust recruiting experience.

“I wanted to go through the process of recruiting that I knew I deserved three years ago,” Fair said. “I wanted to know and feel what it felt like to be recruited by those top schools, those Power Five schools. I wanted to take in the process.

“It was very different. I didn’t have as many offers that I did, but it was just so much better.”

With her transfer to Syracuse, Fair leaves UB as its all-time leading scorer (2,035 points). She helped the Bulls win the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship in March, was named the MAC Tournament most valuable player and helped UB earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls lost at Tennessee in a first-round game.

UB women's basketball players Georgia Woolley, Saniaa Wilson follow coach to Syracuse In addition to Woolley and Wilson, UB guard Dyaisha Fair also announced this week that she has entered the transfer portal, though, she has the option of returning.

She earned honorable mention All-American status from the Associated Press this season and was one of five finalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award, which was awarded to Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell.

Fair will join a team that’s already been stocked with UB connections, in addition to Legette-Jack. Fair is one of four former UB players who will join the Orange, along with guards Georgia Woolley and Cheyenne McEvans, and forward Saniaa Wilson, as well as assistant coaches Kristen Sharkey and Khyreed Carter.

“She brought some of the best, if not the best, from our team at UB, along with the staff, and I feel like this is going to be a really good thing to help the program,” Fair said.

Fair will also remain within an hour’s drive of her family in Rochester: her mother, Shatara; her sisters, Jon’Tiarra and Da’Zariyah; and her brother, Loegan. Only this season, she’ll be east of her hometown, instead of west.

“It’s sweet to still be close, and on a bigger stage and at another level,” said Fair, who will finish the academic year at UB. “It’s really nice.”

Bona’s Dominick Welch enters transfer portal

After entering NBA Draft consideration earlier this month, St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch will now enter the transfer portal, according to Verbalcommits.com. He’s the seventh Bona player to enter the portal, and the second of Bona’s five starters from this season, along with guard Jaren Holmes.

Welch’s entry into the transfer portal comes a day after Kyrell Luc, a guard from Holy Cross, announced on his social media accounts that he will join the Bonnies after one season with the Crusaders.

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31 games as a freshman this season and was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year. Luc is the third transfer to join the Bonnies in the last week, along with Daryl Banks III (Saint Peter’s) and Moses Flowers (Hartford).

Niagara’s Mackey enters transfer portal

Julian Mackey, a freshman guard at Niagara, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Mackey is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 2.9 points and 0.9 rebounds in 19 games for the Purple Eagles. He’s one of seven players from Niagara who have entered the portal this offseason. Of those seven, two have committed to new programs: guards Marcus Hammond (Notre Dame) and Raheem Solomon (Sacred Heart).

Niagara to play in MAAC/ASUN tournament in Ireland

The Niagara men’s basketball team will head overseas for a nonconference game in November.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the Purple Eagles will play in the MAAC/Atlantic Sun Dublin Basketball Challenge Nov. 18-19 in Ireland.

The Purple Eagles and Marist, and the Atlantic Sun’s Central Arkansas and Stetson will make up the four-team men’s tournament, which will be played in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Matchups, tipoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

