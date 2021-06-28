Donovan Hill is first 2022 commit for Niagara men's basketball

Donovan Hill, a 6-foot-8 center from Pennsylvania, is the first player to commit to the Niagara men's basketball program's 2022 incoming class.
Hill announced his commitment on social media Sunday night.
"First I would like to thank God and my family and friends and most importantly coach Paulus and the rest of the Niagara men's basketball staff for a great visit today and I would officially like to say I have COMMITTED to Niagara men's basketball to continue my academic and athletic career I truly appreciate this opportunity and can't wait for the next 4 years of this journey LETS GOOO #PURPLEEAGLES," Hill wrote in a Twitter post.
110% COMMITED @Greg_Paulus @NiagaraMBB @coachs717 @jstas717 @coach_fletcher @Teamsupanatural #alwaysrepping pic.twitter.com/RZRzvjK1RR— Donovan Hill (@Donovanhill30) June 28, 2021
Hill also had offers from Army, Lock Haven, Millersville, Lincoln and Georgian Court, according to PennLive.com.
The national letter of intent early signing period for basketball begins Nov. 10 and continues through Nov. 17.