Donovan Hill is first 2022 commit for Niagara men's basketball

"First I would like to thank God and my family and friends and most importantly coach Paulus and the rest of the Niagara men's basketball staff for a great visit today and I would officially like to say I have COMMITTED to Niagara men's basketball to continue my academic and athletic career I truly appreciate this opportunity and can't wait for the next 4 years of this journey LETS GOOO #PURPLEEAGLES," Hill wrote in a Twitter post.