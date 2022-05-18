Dominick Welch to transfer to Alabama after four seasons at St. Bonaventure

Dominick Welch will go from St. Bonaventure to the Southeastern Conference.

Welch, the former Cheektowaga standout, announced Wednesday night that he is headed to the Alabama men’s basketball team for his final season of college eligibility after four seasons with the Bonnies.

Welch will join the program headed by Nate Oats, who coached the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team from 2015-19. Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native who played basketball at Fredonia State, is an assistant on the Crimson Tide’s staff.

Welch, a 6 foot-5 guard, announced his decision on his social media accounts.

Welch originally announced his intention April 15 to enter NBA Draft consideration, while retaining his college eligibility. He entered the transfer portal less than two weeks later and also visited Texas Tech, according to 247Sports.

Welch is one of nine players to enter the transfer portal from Bona’s 2021-22 roster, a list that included four starters: Welch, forward Osun Osunniyi, and guards Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton. Osunniyi and Holmes will transfer to Iowa State, and Lofton to Florida.

Jalen Adaway announced April 8 that he would forgo his final season of eligibility to pursue a professional basketball career.

Each of Bona’s five senior starters had an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Welch finished his fourth season with the Bonnies averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and 37.5 minutes in 33 games. He helped the Bonnies reach the National Invitation Tournament semifinals in March. Welch was named to the NIT's all-tournament team after scoring a game-high 25 points against Xavier, including 7 for 10 on 3-pointers.

He scored 1,198 points and had 649 rebounds in four seasons, and is also Western New York’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball with 2,376 points in five seasons at Cheektowaga.

Welch earned a degree in video production this month from St. Bonaventure.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.