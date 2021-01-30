Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi boost St. Bonaventure in win against George Mason

ALLEGANY — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team didn’t hesitate when it had to respond to an brief early deficit.
The Bonnies’ response, in fact, was resounding in an 84-67 win against George Mason.
The Patriots led only once in the game, on a 3-pointer by Javon Greene less than a minute into the game. The Bonnies answered by scoring the next 11 points, part of a 19-2 run in the first eight minutes that gave the Bonnies an ample first-half lead Saturday at the Reilly Center.
Dominick Welch led the Bonnies with 22 points, and Osun Osunniyi registered his second double-double of the season for the Bonnies, with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
“I was just going with the flow of the game and with the flow of the plays (Bona coach Mark) Schmidt was calling.” Welch said.
Welch, a Cheektowaga graduate, scored in double figures in his third straight game. He was 7 for 7 from the floor in the first half against George Mason, including four 3-pointers.
“It’s just staying in the gym and keep working, knowing I have a big impact on this team, and knowing that my teammates need me, every night to perform. I’m going to just keep working and keep helping the team any way I can, if it’s scoring or rebounding, anything they need me to do, I’m going to keep doing it. My confidence is really high right now and I’m going to keep shooting the ball. I’m feeling good about the team.”
While Welch was the standout, particularly in the first half, Bona coach Mark Schmidt said Osunniyi became the catalyst Saturday for the Bonnies (9-1, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have won seven straight games and who are in first place in the Atlantic 10, ahead of Davidson (6-2) and VCU (5-2).
“We made an emphasis to get the ball to Osun early and often, and he played really well,” Schmidt said. “He’s a confidence type of guy offensively, and when he started going, he made some moves, some up-and-unders, he was rebounding the ball and almost had a double-double by halftime.”
Even as Osunniyi took his third foul 1:10 into the second half, the junior forward/center grabbed nine rebounds in the second half and helped the Bonnies hold off the Patriots, who began to find their rhythm behind the 3-point line and cut Bona’s lead to 11 points with 8:33 left, after Tyler Kolek’s 3-pointer.
“Coach was talking to me throughout the game, that I’ve got to be smart, because I was really active in the game, and I was having an impact,” said Osunniyi, who played for nearly 14 minutes in the second half. “It just showed that Coach has trust in me and I just had to be smart and make the right plays, and know when to go for blocks. I thought I did a pretty good job of that in the second half.”
The Bonnies played their first game in a week, which originally scheduled to be at Davidson. That game, however, was postponed due to a Covid-19 positive test in Davidson’s Tier I personnel, which includes players, coaches, medical personnel and officials.
The Bonnies showed no signs of a layoff against George Mason (8-7, 4-5), limiting the Patriots to 2-for-13 shooting in the first eight minutes. By the time George Mason called a timeout with 6:28 left in the half, the Bonnies opened their lead from 11 to 16 on back-to-back shots – a layup and a 3-pointer – by Welch.
With less than three minutes left in the half, Welch’s third 3-pointer gave the Bonnies a 20-point lead, en route to a 44-26 lead at halftime. The Bonnies then maintained at least a 15-point lead in the first five minutes of the second half, but midway through the second half, the Patriots found their touch at the perimeter.
George Mason had a stretch where five of its seven shots were 3-pointers, including two each by Kolek (17 points) and Jordan Miller (19 points), and cut Bona’s lead to 61-49 with 10:05 left, then again cut the lead to 65-54 with 8:33 left on Kolek’s fourth 3-pointer.
Bona, however, responded each time, and opened its lead back to as many as 18 points.
“We relaxed a little bit and they got some penetration, and, I say it all the time, it’s easy to shoot threes stepping in, and that’s what we allowed, too much dribble penetration,” Schmidt said. “That’s something we need to work on.
“But our guys understood they weren’t playing well defensively. Mason was driving and getting back to by our initial defender and kicking the ball, and they were stepping in and shooting threes. Our guys understood that we had to get back to playing like we did in the first half.”