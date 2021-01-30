Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi boost St. Bonaventure in win against George Mason

While Welch was the standout, particularly in the first half, Bona coach Mark Schmidt said Osunniyi became the catalyst Saturday for the Bonnies (9-1, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have won seven straight games and who are in first place in the Atlantic 10, ahead of Davidson (6-2) and VCU (5-2).

“We made an emphasis to get the ball to Osun early and often, and he played really well,” Schmidt said. “He’s a confidence type of guy offensively, and when he started going, he made some moves, some up-and-unders, he was rebounding the ball and almost had a double-double by halftime.”

Even as Osunniyi took his third foul 1:10 into the second half, the junior forward/center grabbed nine rebounds in the second half and helped the Bonnies hold off the Patriots, who began to find their rhythm behind the 3-point line and cut Bona’s lead to 11 points with 8:33 left, after Tyler Kolek’s 3-pointer.

“Coach was talking to me throughout the game, that I’ve got to be smart, because I was really active in the game, and I was having an impact,” said Osunniyi, who played for nearly 14 minutes in the second half. “It just showed that Coach has trust in me and I just had to be smart and make the right plays, and know when to go for blocks. I thought I did a pretty good job of that in the second half.”