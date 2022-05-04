 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Division II All-American Armoni Foster to join UB men's basketball as a transfer

  • Updated
University at Buffalo basketball hosted Rider University

UB's head coach Jim Whitesell discusses progress in a time-out.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Armoni Foster, a Division II All-America selection in men’s basketball, will join the University at Buffalo as a transfer for this season.

Foster announced his commitment to the Bulls on Wednesday on social media. The 6-foot-4 guard from Meadville, Pa., played at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the last four seasons, and averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, and had 54 steals in 36 games this season.

He averaged 15.2 points per game (1,506 points in 99 games) in four seasons at IUP.

Foster was a National Association of Basketball Coaches All-American selection, and was a finalist for the NABC Player of the Year award.

Foster will join the Bulls as a graduate transfer. He is the fourth player who will join the Bulls as an offseason transfer, joining Yazid Powell (Harcum College), Kanye Jones (Boston College) and Isaiah Adams (UCF).

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

