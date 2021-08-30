Desmond Randall named athletic director at Villa Maria

Desmond Randall, head men's basketball coach at Villa Maria College, has been appointed athletic director at the school.
A 2010 graduate of the University of Maine, where he was a football wide receiver, Randall has achieved a varied and successful career in athletics since he started coaching youth level basketball teams in 2011. He has been an assistant coach at West Seneca West, his alma mater, as well as an administrative assistant to State Sen. Tim Kennedy. He's also worked as a customer service representative with the Bills.
He became an academic advisor and head basketball coach at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School in 2015 and guided the Tigers to one Monsignor Martin Athletic Association title in his two seasons there. He left Timon to become head basketball coach at West Seneca West, directing a team that went undefeated in winning the Section VI overall Class A championship in 2017 and the Class A-1 championship the next season.
He became Villa's head men's basketball coach in 2019, as well as the Say Yes Academic Coach/Student Success Coordinator at the college.
"Des brings passion for academic success, character development and athletic excellence to this position," said Brian Emerson, vice president for enrollment and operations. "He is an experienced leader in athletics and, more importantly, he is an experienced member of the Villa Maria College community."
Villa Maria inaugurated an intercollegiate sports program in 2015, first fielding teams in men's and women's basketball. Men's and women's soccer and cross country and women's bowling followed. The men's basketball team started under coach Don Silveri, who also was athletic director. The Vikings men's teams went 70-33 under Silveri, competing in the United States College Athletic Association. Randall took over as men's coach in 2019-20 as the team went 11-16. The Vikings were 1-9 in the 2020-21 season that was shortened because of the Covid-19 concerns.
Randall said he will be focused on growing the Villa athletic program.
"I want to become the best USCAA Division 2 athletics program in the country," he said in a news release. "That is something that takes time, but it starts with getting our program to the point where everyone in our area knows about us."