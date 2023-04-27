Dan Olson is a longtime women’s college basketball evaluator and a former college coach who runs the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. Like many, he was surprised when he learned that five high school players had decommitted from the University at Buffalo.

“I can’t really remember, and don’t know, in all the years I’ve done this, any time that this has happened,” Olson said. “A new coach comes in and some players bolt, but to have a coach that’s been there, that’s weird that they commit to a program, and then ask to leave.”

That, however, is what happened at UB, as Paige Kohler, Madison Heiss, Timberlynn Yeast, Ella Weaver and JaKayla Thompson – who were supposed to join UB as freshmen for the 2023-24 season – confirmed April 17 they had decommitted from the program and had been released from their national letters of intent.

It’s common for incoming freshmen to ask for a release when a coaching change occurs. The advent of the transfer portal and the one-time waiver that grants athletes immediate eligibility upon transferring to another program has also brought about near-wholesale roster changes in some programs.

When five incoming freshmen ask for releases from their NLIs from a program with a sitting coach, though, it’s nearly unheard of in college basketball.

It is unclear why these five players asked for releases from their NLIs. They have not publicly revealed their reasons, and have not responded to The News for further comment.

There’s a process for a release from an NLI. An individual must request a release, and a school has 30 days to respond to that release request. A UB athletic spokesperson told The News that the program acted within that 30-day window; Holly Kohler, the mother of one of the five recruits, said her daughter requested a release March 22, and UB granted those releases April 14.

Of the five players who were released from their NLIs, only Yeast's family has given any public explanation.

Yeast's father, Terry, told YourSportsEdge.com, a Kentucky-based website run by WKDZ-FM that focuses on high school and local sports, that several factors led to his daughter's decision to decommit from UB.

“You are talking about sending your 18-year-old nine hours away to the big city where some athletes have left the program, not to mention four other girls in the incoming class and then all the assistant coaches are gone … just that overall situation led us to making this decision,” Terry Yeast said.

He added that his family had "no issues" with second-year UB coach Becky Burke.

“I love Becky Burke and she was great with us,” he said. “Yes, she was disappointed with our decision. We talked to her about it. It was a huge decision where, as a dad and family, we just had to realize this might not work out like we thought.”

Through a UB athletic department spokesperson, Burke declined to comment when asked for further explanation of the releases.

Joan Bonvicini coached women's basketball at Long Beach State, at Arizona and at Seattle from 1979 to 2016, and has seen how the recruiting landscape has drastically changed in the last five years in college athletics. She can't recall a time when the bulk of a recruiting class left a program, before even playing a game or arriving on campus.

Bonvicini said seeing the number of players leaving a recruiting class would give her pause, but if one or two players decide to leave a program, it could open the door for others to change their minds.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that they all decided to leave," said Bonvicini, who is now a women's basketball analyst for the Pac-12 Network and for ESPN. "Are there reasons the same? There might be different reasons. But once one or two players go, it makes it easier for others to go."

Donnie Woods is a former college coach and recruiting analyst who founded World Exposure Report, a website that focuses on men’s and women’s college basketball.

He believes the departure of Wyatt Foust, who was an assistant coach at UB and its recruiting coordinator for the 2022-23 season, might have been a factor in the five players asking for their releases. When contacted by the News, Foust declined to comment on his departure, on the five players who decommitted from the program, or on the program at UB.

“For incoming kids to leave, it’s really unusual,” Woods said. “But at UB, it has to be the recruiting coordinator change. A head coach doesn’t usually talk to recruits until it’s serious, and most conversations in the recruiting process are done by the recruiting coordinator. A head coach comes in and seals the deal.”

Olson, though, doubts that was a factor.

“I’ve been in this business for a long time,” Olson said. “You don’t come to a school because of a recruiting coordinator. You build relationships with the staff. You want to get your education. You want to win.”

There’s also the question of, what happens to the five players who decommitted from the program? None has announced a commitment to a new program as of Thursday, but they re-entered an already crowded recruiting pool. In addition to high school and junior-college prospects, there are more than 1,000 women’s college players in the transfer portal, according to HeatCheckCBB.com.

In fact, UB's incoming class for the 2023-24 season includes four freshmen and three Division I or II transfers.

"If I'm a college coach, it would give me some pause," said Bonvicini, the former women's coach and current ESPN and Pac-12 network analyst. "But if you're looking for new players to fill those spots, you go to the portal."

Still, the collective departures from UB give Olson, a longtime coach and evaluator, some pause.

“They won’t have any difficulty finding a new home, but seeing them leave, it’s, ‘something’s not right.’ ”