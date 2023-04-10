Collin Gillespie recalls the rocky start he had with George Halcovage III.

Halcovage, new head coach of the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, was an assistant coach at Villanova when Gillespie was a freshman in the fall of 2017.

Halcovage took on the task of working with Gillespie, a guard who put up plenty of resistance. Nearly six years later and now in his first season season of professional basketball with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, Gillespie knows why he was so defiant: He thought he knew everything. Now, he knows he didn’t. Halcovage was being a coach, a leader and a disciplinarian.

But in the spring of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down basketball programs, moved academic work online and isolated much of the country, Gillespie went home to suburban Philadelphia. One day, as he was preparing to work out on his own, Halcovage showed up at Gillespie’s house, and stayed there and talked to his parents while Gillespie trained.

That, Gillespie said, showed the commitment that Halcovage was making to Villanova’s players, to the program and to forging relationships. It also pushed Gillespie, who helped Villanova win the 2018 national championship, scored 1,858 points at Villanova and was the 2022 Big East Conference Player of the Year.

Gillespie recently spoke with The Buffalo News about what he learned from Halcovage, his advice for taking over a program and what players at UB can expect from their new coach. This interview has been edited for clarity.

The Buffalo News: How would you describe George Halcovage III as a coach and as a basketball person?

Gillespie: As a person, he was an older brother for me. He took me in right away and worked with me from the first day I got to Villanova. Film, on-the-court stuff, he is a perfectionist. He likes to do everything the right way. He’s very meticulous about what he does, and that’s what’s going to make him a good head coach. He’s so detail-oriented, he studies the game at a high level, and he gets guys to buy into winning.

Coming out of high school, you want to perform well, and he said, "Anything you can do to get on the floor, do it” – taking charges, working on defense – as a freshman, I wasn’t going to get on the floor right away. It was important for me to do that, and he taught me the ropes because he’s seen it for so long. He was really big and influential for me as a freshman, until I was a fifth-year senior.

TBN: What was one of the things you learned from George, from working with him and playing for Villanova?

Gillespie: Having a good attitude every day, whether things were going good or bad. Approaching every day with a great attitude and improving each day. That’s something we always talked about. Control your effort, your attitude and how hard you work every day. That’s something I’ll carry with me always, even now, as a professional. Doing it for five years in college has prepared me for the situation I’m in now. Me and George, we had fights, we had talks about other things off the court, about basketball, and it didn’t matter. I went to him with anything. I trusted him with a lot, and he was always there when I needed to talk to someone.

TBN: What is the challenge that he will face in his first job as a head coach? And what will be a good thing?

Gillespie: It’s new for him, because he’s never been a head coach before. He’s been an associate head coach for two years now. He did a lot for us, and my last year Coach (Jay) Wright was with Team USA, so (Halcovage) ran a lot of summer workouts. Coach Wright gave him a bigger role that last year I was there. He’s ready for it.

Every time you’re in a new role, for anything, in life, you’re going to see things you’ve never see before, reacting and learning how to deal with those situations now. He has to oversee way more things, and he said it in his introductory press conference. Being a head coach now, there’s way more that comes with it.

The good thing: He’s going to see new faces, meet new people, play with new guys and build this in his own way. Being under coach Wright for so long, he saw things a certain way, and I’m sure he’ll emulate that. But he’s seen it so many times, he’s thought about it in his own head, what things he’ll do differently, and he’s the head of the ship and can do things his own way and build those things. That’s the exciting part of this.

TBN: What is one piece of advice you’d give George as he begins his tenure as a head coach, from a player’s perspective? What would you say to help him as he makes the transition from top assistant to head coach in charge of his own program?

Gillespie: For any head coach, for me, it’s, be patient. Rome wasn’t built in one day, and it takes a while to build and establish a culture. You see it all over the country. It doesn’t happen overnight, and if it does, it’s not normal and it doesn’t happen often. It’s going to take time to build that. Stay patient, stay hungry, stay humble. He knows that, and I know he will.

TBN: What kind of advice do you give to UB’s players who will play for Halcovage?

Gillespie: Patience. Also, work hard. Give your effort, your time, your attention and learn that he knows what he’s talking about. I struggled with it when I was a freshman. We think we know everything as college students, but we don’t know a lot. His leadership is going to be key for those guys and he’s been through it, with so many great players, and he’s seen a lot. He’s experienced in it. Be patient and learn and listen as much as you can.

TBN: We know about Halcovage’s path in Villanova basketball. What is one thing people may not know about George that would surprise them?

Gillespie: He’s such a hard worker. He’s always there early, you’ll always seen him upstairs working out. We used to butt heads a lot, when I was a freshman and I thought I knew everything. Kids are like that, and don’t want to listen. He was an assistant coach, and we played at UConn and had just won, and we’d just gotten back to campus. He told me, “We’re going to work out tomorrow morning at 8 a.m., and everyone else is going home.” I was not happy during that workout. I kicked the ball past him, and we got into an argument. But it was funny to think about that, where I was freshman year.

But my last year, as a fifth-year senior, I talked to him about anything. That’s how close we got. He’s a relationship guy. We had an authentic relationship. I learned to trust him and to believe in him, and I knew he had my best interests at heart. He was going to do everything to make me a better player and a better person.