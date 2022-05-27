Dennis Sarow, 66, Connolly Cup chairman, Western New York athletic organizer

To the football community in Western New York, Dennis Sarow was the leader of the selection committee for one of high school sports’ most prestigious regional honors.

But to the greater sports community in the region, Sarow was a tireless organizer who became a mainstay in local football and softball at the high school and college levels.

Many knew Sarow as the chair of the Connolly Cup, but his impact as a local athletic leader and as a coach reached into softball and basketball, particularly at Kenmore West High School.

Sarow died Thursday morning at his home in Akron, after a brief illness. He was 66. Sarow’s family and the Connolly Cup committee confirmed Sarow’s death.

“Dennis was the kind of guy, everything he did, it was for somebody else,” said Matt Chimera, the longtime Kenmore West softball coach. “He wanted to be involved and he loved being involved.”

As chair of the Connolly Cup committee, Sarow coordinated the committee that selected nominees and the voting for an honor that is Western New York’s version of the Heisman Trophy, given annually to the top high school football player.

Committee members went to football games in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties each weekend to scout players and select weekly top performers, and would convene at several points each season to determine nominees for the award’s 10 finalists. He was also a voter for The Buffalo News’ high school football polls.

"His dedication and relentless drive to promote the Connolly Cup can never be replaced," the organization said in announcing his death. "We will miss his good humor and big smile. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family."

Sarow also took on a role to help make sure the Western New York High School Sports Football Awards Banquet continued after the passing of its founder, Dick Gallagher, in 2020.

Sarow had just as much of an impact on softball in the region. A 1974 Kenmore West graduate, he returned to Western New York in the early 1990s after living in Florida for more than two decades, and immediately got involved with high school athletics.

He joined Chimera’s softball staff at Kenmore West in 1993 and took on multiple roles over the next 25 years. He was an assistant coach and a statistician, and ordered equipment and uniforms for the program.

One of his main projects each year was to work with the Kenmore West boosters to plan the softball program’s annual spring training trip to Florida, which included booking flights, securing fields for games and practices, making hotel reservations and arranging on-ground transportation.

In fact, his involvement with the Connolly Cup began through his friendship with Dave Myers, whose daughter, Kim, played softball at Kenmore West with Sarow’s nieces, Rita and Jacquelyn Hayward.

“He embraced himself with our lives,” his niece Rita said. “He just got involved, and people loved him.

“The softball committee became his friends and his family. He did anything and everything you can think of. He did anything anyone really asked of him.”

From 2018 to 2020, he was an assistant softball coach at Hilbert College with Jay Hall, who is also the Section VI softball chair.

Hall first met Sarow when Hall was a coach at Tonawanda High School, and encouraged Sarow to get involved with the Section VI softball committee. Always willing to make himself useful to the efforts of local sports, Sarow jumped right in and helped to coordinate schedules, coordinate teams that rated officials and, when the Section VI committee began housing information on its website, he worked to update the site on a regular basis.

According to his bio on the Hilbert athletic department website, Sarow coordinated and facilitated summer softball travel teams, was a volunteer softball coach for the Empire State Games, was the commissioner and vice president of the Niagara Frontier Girls Softball Association from 2007 to '15. In addition to working with the Section VI softball committee from 2005 to '15, he was also secretary of the Niagara Frontier League from 2000 to '15.

When he wasn’t working with local football or softball organizations, he was watching the Buffalo Bills or taking his two grown sons to New York Yankees games, or spending time with his extended family in Western New York.

“Dennis had an impact on so many people and so many sports, and for the youth and for the student-athletes, he’s been so great for them,” Hall said. “He does a lot of behind-the-scenes things that people don’t know about.

“It’s going to be so hard to replace him.”

Sarow is survived by his two sons, Dennis and Bryan, who live in Texas.

Information on services for Sarow will be released at a later date.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.