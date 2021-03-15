Defense leads Daemen women to NCAA II Elite Eight

There was no homecourt upset this time.
Daemen College's women's basketball team spun a defensive masterpiece Monday night and routed Roberts Wesleyan 57-40 in the championship game of the NCAA Division II East Region final at Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst.
Nine days ago, Roberts Wesleyan upset Daemen 59-53 at Lumsden in the East Coast Conference Tournament championship game to win the league's automatic bid. It was a different story this time.
"It was just, 'Let's get back to work' after that, and, fortunately, we had a good enough regular season to get an NCAA bid," Daemen coach Jenepher Banker said. "We said, 'It’s a new season. Let’s go.' We had Chapter 1, Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 and we wanted to make sure the ending of Chapter 3 was better than Chapter 2."
Banker noted that her players didn't watch Roberts Wesleyan cut down the net on the Wildcats' floor, but felt the sting nonetheless.
"It’s not something we wanted to watch, but it hurt. It absolutely hurt," she said. "We said from the beginning that we don’t care really what the name on the jersey is. We have goals in mind and we didn’t really care who we were playing."
Never trailing after the first two baskets by the Redhawks, Daemen clamped down on the visitors. The Wildcats went up 9-4 in a plodding first quarter and increased the lead to 24-16 at the half.
"Our players executed our game plan to a T," Banker said. "We had a pretty specific defensive game plan, and kudos to them for executing."
With junior Katie Titus scoring eight of her 22 points in the third quarter and senior Caroline White getting 7 of her 13, Daemen built a 41-23 lead after 30 minutes. The domination came on defense, which held Roberts to 19.3% shooting, as the Redhawks made just eight baskets on 41 attempts through three quarters. Overall, Roberts Wesleyan made only 14 of 56 shots (25%) and just 4 of 25 3-point attempts. Daemen was 22 of 54 (40.7%) and 6 of 22 (27.3%).
Also, the Wildcats forced 20 turnovers in all.
White, a 5-foot-11 senior forward from Fairport, grabbed 16 rebounds. Titus, a 6-foot junior from Penfield, had seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Paige McCormick, who played three seasons of Division I ball at UMass in the Atlantic 10, led Roberts Wesleyan with 17 points.
The Wildcats will head to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the national quarterfinals on March 23 in Columbus, Ohio.
"Amazing. I can’t really think of any other word. Absolutely amazing," Banker said. "We talked about this. We have goals every year. A while a back we started to talk about this possibility. To achieve that goal is so satisfying."