Defense leads Daemen women to NCAA II Elite Eight

There was no homecourt upset this time.

Daemen College's women's basketball team spun a defensive masterpiece Monday night and routed Roberts Wesleyan 57-40 in the championship game of the NCAA Division II East Region final at Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst.

Nine days ago, Roberts Wesleyan upset Daemen 59-53 at Lumsden in the East Coast Conference Tournament championship game to win the league's automatic bid. It was a different story this time.

"It was just, 'Let's get back to work' after that, and, fortunately, we had a good enough regular season to get an NCAA bid," Daemen coach Jenepher Banker said. "We said, 'It’s a new season. Let’s go.' We had Chapter 1, Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 and we wanted to make sure the ending of Chapter 3 was better than Chapter 2."

Banker noted that her players didn't watch Roberts Wesleyan cut down the net on the Wildcats' floor, but felt the sting nonetheless.

"It’s not something we wanted to watch, but it hurt. It absolutely hurt," she said. "We said from the beginning that we don’t care really what the name on the jersey is. We have goals in mind and we didn’t really care who we were playing."