Davonte Gaines finds new opportunity, new energy at George Mason

Davonte Gaines could have taken the easy way out and left the Tennessee men’s basketball team midway through the 2020-2021 season, disgruntled with his diminishing playing time.
The former Health Sciences standout averaged only 3.6 minutes in 19 games, but Kim English, then a second-year assistant at Tennessee, wasn’t going to let Gaines walk away.
English recalls what he told Gaines midway through Tennessee’s second game of that season on Dec. 12, 2020, against Cincinnati in Knoxville.
“ ‘Make sure your body language is right,’ ” English recalled. “ ‘Make sure your attitude is right, though you’re not playing. Make sure you’re still at practice early, make sure you’re staying late. Make sure you keep working because your opportunity will come, at some point. Every basketball player, every player on every team gets an opportunity. What you do to be ready for that opportunity is what matters the most.’ ”
Gaines heeded those words, and English helped Gaines realize the upside of his predicament. Gaines was still on a college basketball team. He was still training every day. He had teammates and coaches in Knoxville who were going to help him develop as a basketball player.
Davonte Gaines, a freshman guard for the Volunteers was known in Buffalo as “Big Ticket,” for his prodigious scoring
“A lot of people would have gave up, but I felt like it was a chance for me to grow as a leader,” Gaines said. “I never took anything personal about the whole situation. I took the best advantage of it.”
Gaines’ opportunity finally came, but it wasn’t at Tennessee. Around the time Gaines entered the transfer portal in March 2021, English became head coach at George Mason University, and he had a player in mind to be a part of his vision for his program. Building a team that’s gritty and defensive-minded, English wanted players willing to do the extra things to make their team better.
That player? Davonte Gaines. The 6-foot-7, 181-pound guard didn’t need much convincing, either. He joined the Patriots as a transfer in April and has become a cornerstone in his first season.
Gaines is averaging 10.8 points and is second in the Atlantic 10 Conference in rebounding (8.2 per game), and he has five double-doubles in 16 games. George Mason (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10) hosts St. Bonaventure (11-4, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va. It will be the first time Gaines faces a Big 4 program.
“He’s really a glue guy,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “He passes the ball well, he’s got a high IQ, he’s long, so he’s really good defensively. He’s averaging close to three offensive rebounds a game and he is always around the ball, and he’s a great player in their system. He’s done a really, really good job. He’s somebody who we have to keep off the glass and know where he’s at, offensively, on the 3-point line because he can shoot the ball so well.”
The 2018 Health Sciences graduate will join the Patriots, who are coached by former Volunteers assistant Kim English.
English sees what Schmidt sees: a strong defender and someone who brings energy each time he steps on the court.
Support Local Journalism
Gaines immediately viewed himself as a leader, the person who reminds his teammates about their roles or holds others accountable.
“It’s being the connector on offense, making sure I’m taking shots when I’m open and rebounding, and defensively, being a guy who can talk to everyone and guard their man,” said Gaines, a 2018 All-Western New York boys basketball first-team selection. “And it’s being a leader, the total package and everything that goes along with it.”
Gaines has shined as one of the building blocks for the Patriots, and he’s done it on some of basketball’s big stages.
He registered his first double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) this season in George Mason’s 71-66 win Nov. 17 at Maryland, then ranked No. 20 in the country. On New Year’s Day, Gaines scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds in a 76-67 loss at No. 5 Kansas.
The All-Western New York boys basketball team was an exclusive of the Buffalo Courier-Express from 1959-1975. The Buffalo News published its first team in 1975-1976. The competing papers chose separate teams until the Courier folded in 1982 (differing picks are noted). Here are the all-time selections to the first team. (*-Indicates Player of the Year, which began in 1978)
“It’s having the opportunity to be the player I know that I was, and that I know I am,” said Gaines, who is shooting 55.4% (56 for 101) from the field this season. “It’s coach having that trust in me to put me out on the floor and to make plays. Shooting was a big priority for me going into the offseason, and I’ve been able to knock down shots at a high rate, so that’s been very good for me, as a player, and my confidence has grown within that.”
What Gaines went through at Tennessee – taking on a defensive role and earning playing time as a true freshman, then seeing that playing time drop during a season already complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic – prepared him to take on a major role in his first season with the Patriots.
Sports, English explained, help their participants prepare for life lessons. English constantly reminds his players about the real-life scenarios they might face once they graduate from college or are no longer playing basketball. What happens if you lose your job and you still have to pay a mortgage and tuition for your children's school? How do you become resourceful when you’re faced with choices that involve survival?
“How you respond to adversity now is a great precursor to how these kids respond to adversity as adults,” English said.
Gaines’ second season at Tennessee showed him the merits of staying the course and then striving to move forward.
“Everything in life is not going to go your way,” Gaines said. “I didn’t know I wasn’t going to play, but it showed me that there are things that are going to come up in your life that you can’t control, so it was a big learning block for me, one I can take on later in life. Adjust to adversity. Always be ready to switch gears. That situation really helped me grow.”
That growth brought Gaines to the Atlantic 10, and he and the Patriots prepare to host a program from Gaines’ backyard in Western New York. His first meeting against the Bonnies, though, will be a little bittersweet.
“A matchup like the Bonnies, it’s always fun to see where you’re at, as a player, playing against older guys and an older team that knows what they’re doing,” Gaines said. “But playing a team from back home? I wish it was at their gym, so my family could see me play close to home.
“Playing a team of that stature, though, will be really good for us, and great for me and for my team.”