Davonte Gaines finds new opportunity, new energy at George Mason

2:50 Davonte Gaines announces transfer from Tennessee to George Mason The 2018 Health Sciences graduate will join the Patriots, who are coached by former Volunteers assistant Kim English.

English sees what Schmidt sees: a strong defender and someone who brings energy each time he steps on the court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Gaines immediately viewed himself as a leader, the person who reminds his teammates about their roles or holds others accountable.

“It’s being the connector on offense, making sure I’m taking shots when I’m open and rebounding, and defensively, being a guy who can talk to everyone and guard their man,” said Gaines, a 2018 All-Western New York boys basketball first-team selection. “And it’s being a leader, the total package and everything that goes along with it.”

Gaines has shined as one of the building blocks for the Patriots, and he’s done it on some of basketball’s big stages.

He registered his first double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) this season in George Mason’s 71-66 win Nov. 17 at Maryland, then ranked No. 20 in the country. On New Year’s Day, Gaines scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds in a 76-67 loss at No. 5 Kansas.

+4 Boys basketball All-WNY first team selections through the years The All-Western New York boys basketball team was an exclusive of the Buffalo Courier-Express from 1959-1975. The Buffalo News published its first team in 1975-1976. The competing papers chose separate teams until the Courier folded in 1982 (differing picks are noted). Here are the all-time selections to the first team. (*-Indicates Player of the Year, which began in 1978)