Davonte Gaines announces transfer from Tennessee to George Mason

Davonte Gaines, a former All-Western New York first-team boys basketball selection, announced Friday on social media that he will transfer to George Mason after two seasons at Tennessee.

Gaines confirmed March 26 that he had entered the transfer portal. The 2018 Health Sciences graduate will join the Patriots, who are coached by former Volunteers assistant Kim English. George Mason announced English's hire March 23.

George Mason plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which means Gaines and the Patriots will face St. Bonaventure this season.

Nicknamed "The Ticket," Gaines, a 6-foot-7 guard, worked his way into Tennessee's lineup as a reserve during his freshman season in 2018-19, averaging 2.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 10.4 minutes per game, while recovering from surgery in September of 2019 to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. He played in 29 of Tennessee's 31 games that season.

But his playing time diminished as a sophomore this season. While Gaines played in 19 of Tennessee's 27 games in 2020-21, he averaged only 3.6 minutes, and averaged 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds.