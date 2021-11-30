David Zajac begins a new era in ECC bowling

"Cameron picked up where he left off at the nationals," Zajac said. "He was in the hunt for the All-America team until he came up a little short in the very last block. He definitely has a lot of high expectations this season for himself and the team."

Along with Stark, also finishing in the top five at Mohawk Valley for ECC were freshmen Riley Falsone (Amherst) and Parker Esch (Clarence), who bowled 1,081 and 1,078, respectively.

Zajac's roster also includes: junior Eric Engler (Iroquois), sophomores Robert Dombrowski (JFK) and Roger Marchione (Bishop Timon-St. Jude), freshmen Juan Giliforte (Clarence), Mohamad Yasin (International Prep) and Jeff Ciurczak (Lewiston-Porter).

Engler is a rarity at ECC because he is a three-year member of the team. The NJCAA, like the NCAA, added an extra season of eligibility for athletes whose seasons were affected by the pandemic.

Zajac was able to do some last-minute recruiting among Western New York high school teams to build this year's roster, but he found building a women's team more difficult than expected because scholarships for women's bowling are more plentiful than men's.