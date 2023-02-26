Mark Schmidt was asked late last week how a win would help his team. The obvious answer: It would snap a five-game slide for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.

The more nuanced details: It would lift the morale of a team made up almost entirely of newcomers, one that’s still working to become a cohesive unit as it prepares for the postseason.

It would erase quite a few of the frustrations that have accrued for the Bonnies, who over the past nearly three weeks tumbled into the lower half of the 15-team Atlantic 10 Conference standings.

“I think you always want to win,” the 16th-year Bonnies coach said. “No matter if you’re on a 10-game losing streak or a six-game losing streak.”

The Bonnies got that win Sunday, as they topped Saint Joseph’s, 89-76, at the Reilly Center. It gave the Bonnies some necessary resolve as they prepare for their regular-season finale Saturday at UMass and the Atlantic 10 Tournament, which begins March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“We needed to get some momentum going into the tournament, and I think today was part of a really big push to start us off,” said Bona guard Daryl Banks III, who scored 36 points.

“We played with more energy, more fire. We got off to a good start, so that helped us. We happened to make some shots, too, which always helps.”

The Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 Atlantic 10) avoided a sixth consecutive loss for the first time in more than 10 years. The last time they lost six in a row was Dec. 12, 2012, to Jan. 16, 2013.

The Bonnies are eighth in the Atlantic 10 after the win against Saint Joseph’s (13-16, 7-10), and the tournament outlook still isn’t set. While Bona has one game remaining in the regular season, 13 of the 15 teams have at least two games left.

Schmidt, though, isn’t wavering. He said after the win Sunday that his team has set a goal of winning Atlantic 10 tournament.

"There's no relief ... our goal is to win the Atlantic 10 tournament," Schmidt said. "And that's been the goal since we first started. It's better to go into the tournament on a roll, than to go in on a losing streak. Hopefully this game helps us and helps us play better at UMass, and hopefully we can win by one at UMass and then go into the into the tournament 2-0. Our goal is to be 6-0 in the next, whatever, two weeks."

St. Bonaventure drops 83-81 overtime loss to George Washington, dips in Atlantic 10 standings An 83-81 overtime loss to George Washington on Sunday at the Reilly Center dropped the Bonnies further down the Atlantic 10 standings, with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Taking it to the Banks: Banks scored a season-high and a career-high 36 points, with 22 coming in the second half. Banks’ previous season and career-high for single-game scoring was 34 points in an 81-68 win Nov. 19 against Bowling Green.

Banks was 5-for-9 shooting in the first half and 5 for 9 in the second half, but hit three timely 3-pointers in the second half to help Bona open its lead to as many as 20 points.

“I started off with a couple mid-rangers and I think I missed my first two threes,” said Banks, who shot 10 for 18 and was 12 for 15 on free throws. “But just seeing and hitting those closer shots helped me get in a rhythm to step out to the 3-point line, and I kind of caught fire from there.”

As Banks went, so did the Bonnies, who shot 56.9% (29 for 51). Bona’s 89 points against Saint Joseph’s was their highest single-game scoring total this season. Banks’ 36 points were the highest single-game total for the Bonnies at the Reilly Center since Courtney Stockard scored 36 points in an 89-86 two-overtime loss Jan. 19, 2019, against Dayton.

"We outrebounded them (31-23) and our defense was decent," Schmidt said. "And our offense, I didn't think we had 89 points in us. But we did today.”

Takeaways at the end of the first half: The Bonnies and the Hawks lost what could have amounted to a combined five points in the final 7.9 seconds of the first half, a three-possession sequence in which baskets and attempts were waved off.

With the Bonnies ahead 48-38, Banks’ jumper was waved off due to a shot-clock violation. Fewer than seven seconds later, Bonnies forward Anouar Mellouk was called for a lane violation with one second left on Barry Evans' free-throw attempt, after Louis Bleechmore fouled Evans.

Then, a basket by Saint Joseph's was waved off, as referees ruled the shot went up after the buzzer.

Who was there: Legendary Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas, Bona basketball greats David Vanterpool and Jaylen Adams, and a mascot that kept moving, all game, were among the crowd at the Reilly Center.

Thomas, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, sat courtside with Bona athletic director Joe Manhertz. During a break in the first half, Thomas led the Reilly Center in a rendition of “Shout!”, then tossed T-shirts to the crowd.

Vanterpool played for the Bonnies from 1991-95, and he’s been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2012, most recently with the Brooklyn Nets last season. His son, Devin, is 2023 guard from Christ the King Regional High School in New York who made a recruiting visit to Bona this weekend.

Adams played for the Bonnies from 2014-18 and scored 1,912 points for the Bonnies. Since leaving Bona, he has played professionally in the NBA, the G-League, in Australia, Serbia and most recently in China.

The Hawk, Saint Joseph’s mascot, made the trip to the Southern Tier. The Hawk flaps its arms for the entirety of the game, so he had a 2-hour, six minute workout. That bird was certainly winging it at the Reilly Center.

What’s next: The Bonnies close the regular season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at UMass.