The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team may have forgotten what it felt like to win a game. But Sunday at the Reilly Center, the Bonnies reminded everyone that there’s still a spark in this team, particularly as the playoffs approach.

Daryl Banks III scored a season-high 36 points as the Bonnies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 89-76 win against Saint Joseph’s.

The Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference) needed a win against Saint Joseph’s (13-16, 7-10) to improve their spot in the Atlantic 10 standings, and to improve their seeding for the Atlantic 10 tournament, which begins March 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Bonnies are in an uncharacteristic spot this season. They began the day in 10th place in the 15-team Atlantic 10 standings. The Bonnies have finished among the conference’s top four teams in five of the last seven seasons. They were fifth in 2017 and in 2020.

They began Sunday as one of four teams tied for eighth in the conference with identical 7-9 records, along with Richmond, Saint Joseph’s and La Salle. St. Bonaventure swept the season series with Richmond and lost to La Salle, and has one game left – at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at UMass.

The win against Saint Joseph’s will help the Bonnies leapfrog the Hawks in the already jumbled Atlantic 10 standings, as this is Bona’s only meeting with the Hawks this season.

The Bonnies set a season-high for points in a single game; their previous high was 83 in a win Dec. 31 against UMass. The Bonnies also avoided some dubious history. The last time Bona lost five in a row was Dec. 8, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019, and the last time they lost six in a row was Dec. 12, 2012 to Jan. 16, 2013.

How it happened: Down 12-1, the Hawks went on an early 10-1 run and cut Bona’s lead to 13-11. The only Bona point came on Chad Venning’s free throw, after a flagrant foul against Charles Coleman, but the Bonnies roared back to take a lead.

Ahead 26-22 with less than nine minutes left in the first half, Saint Joseph’s’ Louis Bleechmore missed a pair of free throws after he was fouled. Off transition, Yann Farell’s 3-pointer opened Bona’s lead to seven, at 29-22 with 7:53 left.

The Bonnies kicked off a run that helped them take a 38-26 lead with 5:06 left, including a 9-2 run that allowed Bona to create some space/breathing room, and maintain a double-digit lead through the remainder of the first half, en route to a 48-38 halftime lead.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Erik Reynolds II’s 3-pointer – his fourth of the game – cut Bona’s lead to 58-49, the start of a stretch of more than five minutes in which the Bonnies led mostly by only single digits. But just past the midway point, Banks’ 3-pointer opened the lead back to 67-56, and less than 40 seconds later, Farell’s 3-pointer made it 70-56 with 9:22 left.

Then, Farell's block set up a defensive rebound that Banks grabbed and took to the opposite side of the court, hitting a 3-pointer that opened Bona's lead to 73-58 with less than eight minutes left. Bona led by as many as 20 points in the final five minutes.

Standouts

Daryl Banks III, St. Bonaventure: 36 points (season and career high), four rebounds, three assists, one steal

Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph’s: 33 points, three rebounds, two steals, two blocks.

What’s next: St. Bonaventure closes the regular season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at UMass.