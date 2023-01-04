Daryl Banks III helps St. Bonaventure scrap out 73-69 win against George Mason

ALLEGANY – Kyrell Luc saw Daryl Banks III’s 3-pointer sail into the basket, a shot that opened a slim lead for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.

Luc’s first impulse was to run over and hug Banks, a guard for the Bonnies.

He held off on the embrace. Luc knew his team still had about 2 1/2 minutes to close out a win, and Banks hit another 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to help the Bonnies to a 73-69 win against George Mason in an eventful and sometimes scrappy game Wednesday at the Reilly Center.

“We had to keep our composure because the game wasn’t over,” Luc said. “We had to come back and play defense, and stop the ball and finish it there. That shot helped us get through.”

Banks scored a game-high 27 points and helped the Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) bounce back, after they went more than four minutes in the second half without a successful shot. In that stretch, George Mason (9-6, 1-1) cut Bona’s lead from 65-57 to 65-64, on Victor Bailey Jr.’s 3-pointer with 2:53 left.

Bona missed two shots and turned the ball over three times during that span before Banks’ 3-pointer opened his team’s lead back to four.

“Our energy went up,” said Banks, who has scored in double figures in 14 of the Bonnies’ first 15 games. “We knew that it was crunch time, so we had to get that stop and we had to come down with the rebound. Be strong with the ball, secure the ball, and go to the free-throw line and finish the game off.

Even then, Luc (10 points, 10 assists) was onto something, as the Bonnies faced a near-perilous situation in the final minutes.

With the Bonnies ahead 68-64, forward Chad Venning (eight points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots) was called for a technical foul with 2:10 left after he slammed the ball on the court seconds after Banks was called for a foul. Bailey (21 points) made both free throws on the technical foul, and Ronald Polite III made the front end of a 1-and-1 to cut Bona’s lead to 68-67.

Only about 30 seconds before Banks’ final 3-pointer – his eighth of the night – he grabbed a defensive rebound off DeVon Cooper’s 3-point attempt, and after the Bonnies raced the ball back up the court, Banks hit a 3-pointer with 46.3 seconds left to give the Bonnies a 73-67 lead.

“We went into a lull,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said of his team’s late-game drought. “Our defense wasn’t stellar then, I don’t think. But we sustained our competitiveness. That’s what has been going wrong, we haven’t been consistent in our effort with execution. But I thought, for the most part, we executed both on the offensive and defensive end. And when we didn’t, I thought our effort was there that made up for those mistakes, some of those mistakes.”

Creating consistency: Bona defeated Massachusetts 83-64 on Saturday at the Reilly Center to snap a four-game losing streak, and to stop a slide in which the Bonnies had lost five of their previous six games. Part of that comes with playing an entirely new starting five, and mixing in reserves – Bona’s five bench players this season have averaged anywhere from 6.4 minutes a game to nearly 20 -- to find the right chemistry.

The key now for the Bonnies, at the start of their Atlantic 10 schedule, is to create consistency. Not just with wins, but with creating habits that produce success.

“That's the challenge,” Schmidt said prior to Bona’s game against George Mason. “We got to play with effort. We have to understand what it takes to win at this level. That being, playing on the defensive end and trying to control the paint as much as we can. Our effort has to be consistent. Every play, we have to play it like it's the last possession.”

Because the Bonnies don’t have a bona fide shot blocker this season, as they had in years past with forward/center Osun Osunniyi, they have to force an opponent to keep the ball above the foul line and out of the paint. They have to emphasize fundamentals. They have to play with energy.

“The effort has to be consistent and if it is, it gives us a chance to win,” Schmidt said.

Block or charge: Bonnies guard Brett Rumpel was called for a charge with 8:48 left in the half when he drove to the basket against a George Mason defender. Less than 40 seconds later, Rumpel took his second foul on the other end of the court, when he was called for a block against George Mason’s Devin Dinkins as Dinkins drove to the basket with 8:12 left in the half. Dinkins made both free throws to give the Patriots a 19-17 lead, part of a 9-0 run – including six points off free throws – that helped the Patriots take a 25-17 lead with 6:05 left in the first half.

One absence on George Mason’s bench: Davonte Gaines, a 6-foot-7 guard from Health Sciences, did not play Wednesday for George Mason against the Bonnies. He was in sweats during warmups, with a brace on his left wrist. Gaines started in George Mason’s first 14 games, averaging 6.2 rebounds, 6.6 points and 1.4 assists. Gaines is widely regarded as one of the Patriots’ defensive leaders.

Honoring Damar Hamlin: St. Bonaventure posted a tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on each side its video board during its pregame warmups at the Reilly Center – the red, white and blue graphic that’s been widely circulated on social media that reads “Pray for Damar.”

Bona also observed a moment of silence for Hamlin before the national anthem.

Hamlin has been hospitalized in Ohio after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest Monday night in Cincinnati. In a social media post Wednesday, the Bills said Hamlin “remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” and is expected to remain in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Next: St. Bonaventure plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Saint Louis.