Franklinville's Dani Haskell, the leading scorer in Western New York girls basketball history, is transferring to St. Bonaventure after three seasons at Canisius College, she announced on social media.

Haskell, who scored 3,227 points in six seasons for Franklinville, has two years of eligibility remaining.

A 5-foot-6 guard, she led the Golden Griffins in scoring at 10.7 points per game, shooting 39.8% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range. She was named to the All-MAAC third team for the second consecutive season. She averaged a team-high 14.4 points per game as a sophomore and also was the Griffs' leading scorer as a freshman.

Named the Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year as a senior, Haskell is second in scoring in New York State history and led her team to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D championship in 2019 and the state finals in 2018.