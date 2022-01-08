 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daemen's Andrew Sischo becomes all-time leading scorer in WNY men's college basketball
Daemen's Andrew Sischo becomes all-time leading scorer in WNY men's college basketball

Andrew Sischo has become the all-time leading scorer among college basketball players in Western New York.

Sischo scored a game-high 36 points in the Daemen College men's basketball team's 92-76 win Saturday at D'Youville, to pass Niagara's Calvin Murphy and set a new milestone. 

Sischo, a sixth-year senior from Guilderland, N.Y., now has 2,550 points at Daemen. Sischo redshirted his freshman year at Daemen in 2016-17, and rejoined the Wildcats this season for a final year of eligibility, after the NCAA granted winter athletes an eligibility waiver due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In three seasons at Niagara, from 1967-70, Murphy scored 2,548 points in 77 games. 

Sischo also had 16 rebounds against the Saints, and became the East Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder (1,296) and moved into the top 10 all-time among Division II players. Sischo also began the weekend as the leading rebounder in Division II this season, averaging 13.6 per game for the Wildcats (8-6, 5-0 East Coast Conference). 

Sischo also registered his 13th double-double of the season, which leads all of Division II, and his 73rd double-double at Daemen. It's also the third time this season and the 18th time at Daemen that Sischo has scored at least 30 points in a game. 

Kyle Harris added 18 points for the Wildcats. Chris Stineman led D'Youville (1-12, 0-5 ECC) with 27 points, and Mason Putnam added 19 for the Saints. 

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

