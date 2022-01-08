Daemen's Andrew Sischo becomes all-time leading scorer in WNY men's college basketball

Andrew Sischo has become the all-time leading scorer among college basketball players in Western New York.

Sischo scored a game-high 36 points in the Daemen College men's basketball team's 92-76 win Saturday at D'Youville, to pass Niagara's Calvin Murphy and set a new milestone.

Sischo, a sixth-year senior from Guilderland, N.Y., now has 2,550 points at Daemen. Sischo redshirted his freshman year at Daemen in 2016-17, and rejoined the Wildcats this season for a final year of eligibility, after the NCAA granted winter athletes an eligibility waiver due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In three seasons at Niagara, from 1967-70, Murphy scored 2,548 points in 77 games.

Sischo also had 16 rebounds against the Saints, and became the East Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder (1,296) and moved into the top 10 all-time among Division II players. Sischo also began the weekend as the leading rebounder in Division II this season, averaging 13.6 per game for the Wildcats (8-6, 5-0 East Coast Conference).