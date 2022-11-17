Daemen women's volleyball falls in NCAA Division II East Regional

The Daemen University women’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end Thursday in the NCAA Division II East Regional.

The second-seeded Wildcats were upset by No. 7-seed Saint Anselm 3-0 (23-25, 22-25, 17-25) in the quarterfinals at Springfield, Mass. Daemen dropped to 5-4 all-time in the NCAAs.

Saint Anselm enjoyed a 48-41 advantage in kills in the match and finished with a .353 hitting percentage, compared to just .200 for the Wildcats. The Hawks topped Daemen in almost every category, including blocks (5-1), digs (50-47), and assists (42-39).

In Eli Irizarry’s first season as coach, the Wildcats compiled a 20-6 record. Daemen won their second straight East Coast Conference regular-season and conference championship titles, finishing 10-0 in ECC play to go undefeated in conference play for the second consecutive season.

“I felt like overall, our players came out hot, came out firing, came out strong overall, came here with a goal, came here ready to play, but at the same time Saint A’s was also ready. Every single team here was ready, ready to compete, ready to win, and fortunately for Saint A’s, everything was going well for them, they were getting kills, they were better with the ball, just everything was going well on their side, so it was unfortunate in the end, but I think that our girls did a good job during the match,” Irizarry said.

“I think Saint Anselm played a very scrappy game, they were very defensive and played really tough, and that’s something we definitely could have picked up, and sadly we just couldn’t get the job done,” junior libero Jasmine Brundage said postgame. “I think we came in with a target on our backs, and Saint A’s got that.”

“We had a target on our backs, we were the reigning champs from last year, but nothing is guaranteed for us and we knew that coming in. Saint A’s just did put up a really good match and they beat us in every category. We did the best that we could,” junior middle blocker Vanessa Kuliga said. “Overall, we had a really good season, we were able to come back here and prove to everyone that we have potential.”