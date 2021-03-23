Daemen women's basketball season ends in Elite Eight of NCAA Division II Tournament

"I'm so proud of this program and what we've accomplished," White said. "It was an opportunity every time we stepped on the floor, to play and to succeed. My freshman year we were eighth in the (East Coast) conference and to be here in the Elite Eight, in 2021? I'm so proud. I look back at the season, and I'm going to have a smile on my face."

Emma Middleton led Lubbock Christian (21-0) with 17 points. Allie Schulte and Ashton Duncan each scored 12 points, and Duncan had eight rebounds.

Lubbock Christian will advance to face either Belmont Abbey or Central Missouri in a national semifinal, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in Columbus.

The Wildcats trailed 20-12 after a first quarter in which they shot 5 for 14, while Lubbock Christian shot 7 for 14 in that span. The Wildcats, however, cut Lubbock Christian’s lead to 22-19 in the first five minutes of the second quarter, but that was the closest Daemen came to the Chaparrals.

Lubbock Christian opened its lead to 28-19 late in the first half, in part due to Daemen’s continued shooting woes.

Two-time All-American Andrew Sischo leads Daemen in NCAA II bid The Daemen Wildcats will take on No. 1 seed West Texas A&M at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Daemen shot 7 for 24 and committed six turnovers in the first half, and trailed the Chaparrals 28-21 at the half, but then cut Lubbock Christian’s lead to 32-29 on Katie Titus’s 3-pointer about 3 1/2 minutes into the third.