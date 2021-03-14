Daemen women playing for spot in NCAA II Elite Eight

Will the fifth time be the charm for the Daemen College women's basketball team?

The Wildcats (13-2) will face Roberts Wesleyan (11-6) for the fifth time this season at 6 p.m. Monday in the East Regional final of the NCAA Division II championship at Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst.

At stake will be a place in the Elite Eight of the Division II nationals on March 23 in Columbus, Ohio.

Daemen won the three regular-season meetings against Roberts in East Coast Conference play, 70-48 and 83-48 in Amherst, and 58-42 in Rochester. However, in the ECC playoffs championship game at Lumsden, RWC won, 59-53, to earn the conference's automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Nevertheless, Daemen was seeded No. 2 and Roberts No. 5 for the regionals.

Roberts Wesleyan upset No. 1 seed Dominican, 77-73 in double overtime on Saturday night after Daemen's convincing 73-54 win over Georgian Court (N.J.) in the opener of the semifinal doubleheader.

Four RWC players scored in double figures in the win over Dominican. Dimitra Gkizani led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Taryn Wilson had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Paige McCormick had 18 points and nine rebounds and Danielle DiCintio had 11 points and five assists.