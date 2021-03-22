Daemen women face huge challenge in NCAA II Elite Eight

Senior standout Caroline White, coach Jenepher Banker and the Daemen College women's basketball team never have faced a challenge like the one that awaits Tuesday in their Elite Eight game of the NCAA Division II championship.

To advance to the Final Four in their first NCAA Tournament appearance, all the Wildcats (14-2) will have to do is upset Lubbock Christian (20-0), which won the last Division II championship played in 2019, and has not lost in its last 32 games. Game time is 6 p.m. in the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

Whether White's season ends Tuesday night or not, the former Fairport High standout has recorded one of the most successful careers in the history of women's basketball at Daemen.

This season, she was East Coast Conference Player of the Year – a first for Daemen women – and first team all-conference while ranking among the ECC leaders in scoring (14.9), rebounding (6.0), 3-point shooting (.365) and field goal percentage (.443). She reached the 1,000-point career mark in Daemen's victory over Roberts Wesleyan in the NCAA East Regional championship game last week.

Another Daemen standout from the Rochester area is junior Katie Titus from Penfield. She leads Daemen with 45 3-pointers and and 36.6% shooting from the arc. Titus is averaging 16.0 points.