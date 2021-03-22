Daemen women face huge challenge in NCAA II Elite Eight

Senior standout Caroline White, coach Jenepher Banker and the Daemen College women's basketball team never have faced a challenge like the one that awaits Tuesday in their Elite Eight game of the NCAA Division II championship.
To advance to the Final Four in their first NCAA Tournament appearance, all the Wildcats (14-2) will have to do is upset Lubbock Christian (20-0), which won the last Division II championship played in 2019, and has not lost in its last 32 games. Game time is 6 p.m. in the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.
Whether White's season ends Tuesday night or not, the former Fairport High standout has recorded one of the most successful careers in the history of women's basketball at Daemen.
This season, she was East Coast Conference Player of the Year – a first for Daemen women – and first team all-conference while ranking among the ECC leaders in scoring (14.9), rebounding (6.0), 3-point shooting (.365) and field goal percentage (.443). She reached the 1,000-point career mark in Daemen's victory over Roberts Wesleyan in the NCAA East Regional championship game last week.
Another Daemen standout from the Rochester area is junior Katie Titus from Penfield. She leads Daemen with 45 3-pointers and and 36.6% shooting from the arc. Titus is averaging 16.0 points.
In the last 11 games, junior forward Mickayla Ivy is contributing 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
Lubbock Christian has won two women's basketball national championships since reaching full NCAA Division II memberships in 2015. Since then, coach Steve Gomez has a 165-21 record and is 16-1 in NCAA tournament games.
The Lady Chaparrals have not lost since Jan. 30, 2020, vs. Texas A&M-Commerce. They return three starters from the 2019-20 team that went 28-3 before the Covid-19 outbreak ended the season.
Senior guard Allie Schulte leads in scoring (14.7 ppg), assists (3.6 apg), total steals (59) and overall field goal percentage (60.1). Senior forward Emma Middleton averages 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and a 2.0 blocks per game.
The Daemen-Lubbock Christian winner will face either Belmont Abbey or Central Missouri at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
More honors
Daemen senior Andrew Sischo and graduate student Sean Fasoyiro were named to the NABC, or National Association of Basketball Coaches, All-District Division II first team.
It's the third year that Sischo, a 6-foot-9-inch center from Guilderland was named to the All-District first team. He is averaging 26.7 points and 12.8 rebounds this season. He ranks fourth in scoring and first in rebounding in Division II.
Fasoyiro, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from Houston, is a graduate transfer from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire who is averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.