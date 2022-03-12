 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daemen pulls another upset, heads to Division II East Region final in women's basketball
Daemen pulls another upset, heads to Division II East Region final in women's basketball

In an upset-filled East Region of the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament, No. 8 Daemen College will play No. 7 Pace University on Sunday for a spot in the Elite Eight.

After knocking off No. 1 Southern New Hampshire in Friday’s quarterfinals, Daemen beat No. 4 Jefferson, 70-52, in Saturday’s semifinals in Manchester, N.H.

East Region Player of the Year Katie Titus scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (22-4), who have won their last seven games.

Tiara Filbert had nine points and five assists, and Natalie Angeletti (Panama) had six points and 10 rebounds.

Daemen took a 22-20 lead on a Titus jumper with 6:29 left in the second quarter and quickly upped its lead to 12, 34-22, with less than two minutes remaining before halftime.

Jefferson got as close as six early in the third quarter, but a pair of three-pointers by Titus gave Daemen a 45-32 lead with seven minutes remaining in the quarter. Daemen led by double digits from there.

Pace (23-7) knocked off No. 2 Chestnut Hill College, 59-53, Friday and No. 3 University of the Sciences, 65-60, Saturday to earn its spot in the 7 p.m. regional final.

Daemen will be trying to reach the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.

