Daemen pulls another upset, heads to Division II East Region final in women's basketball

In an upset-filled East Region of the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament, No. 8 Daemen College will play No. 7 Pace University on Sunday for a spot in the Elite Eight.

After knocking off No. 1 Southern New Hampshire in Friday’s quarterfinals, Daemen beat No. 4 Jefferson, 70-52, in Saturday’s semifinals in Manchester, N.H.

East Region Player of the Year Katie Titus scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (22-4), who have won their last seven games.

Tiara Filbert had nine points and five assists, and Natalie Angeletti (Panama) had six points and 10 rebounds.

Daemen took a 22-20 lead on a Titus jumper with 6:29 left in the second quarter and quickly upped its lead to 12, 34-22, with less than two minutes remaining before halftime.

Jefferson got as close as six early in the third quarter, but a pair of three-pointers by Titus gave Daemen a 45-32 lead with seven minutes remaining in the quarter. Daemen led by double digits from there.

Pace (23-7) knocked off No. 2 Chestnut Hill College, 59-53, Friday and No. 3 University of the Sciences, 65-60, Saturday to earn its spot in the 7 p.m. regional final.

Daemen will be trying to reach the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.