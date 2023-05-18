The Daemen University men's basketball team will play at Syracuse University in an exhibition game Oct. 27 at the JMA Wireless Dome, Daemen announced Thursday.

Game time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Wildcats will be among the first opponents for the Orange under new coach Adrian Autry, who succeeded Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim.

"We like to provide our players with unique and special experiences during their time at Daemen, and this game certainly fits the bill," Daemen coach Mike MacDonald said in a news release. "The chance for our players to go up against an ACC team in that iconic building is something I'm sure they will be looking forward to and will stay with them for years to come."

Daemen returns all five starters and 13 players from last season's team, which went 20-8 overall and advanced to the ECC Tournament championship.

Daemen played Syracuse in an exhibition game before the 2019-20 season, with Syracuse winning 90-71.