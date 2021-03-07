Daemen men, women net NCAA Division II tournament bids

Despite a perfect 3-point shooting performance by Andrew Mason and a strong 27-point game by senior Andrew Sischo, Daemen lost to old nemesis St. Thomas Aquinas 83-67 Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the East Coast Conference men's basketball tournament on the Spartans' home court in Sparkill.

The victory gave Aquinas its fifth ECC men's title in the last six seasons. Two of those championship game victories were over Daemen, the first in 2016. Daemen has been eliminated from the ECC playoffs four times in the last five years by the Spartans.

Daemen (8-5, 7-2 ECC), however, earned an NCAA Division II at-large bid for the third year in a row and will be the No. 2 seed in the East Regional at the Albany Capital Center. On Sunday, the Bobcats will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Bloomfield, N.J. (6-3) and Nyack (4-4).

St. Thomas Aquinas (13-1, 9-1 ECC) will be the No. 1 seed in the East and will face the winner of the Dominican-Caldwell game. The regional final will be on March 16. St. Thomas Aquinas lost only to Daemen in overtime 84-81 in Sparkill on Feb. 27, but avenged that defeat with a 71-68 victory the next day.