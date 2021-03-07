Daemen men, women net NCAA Division II tournament bids

Despite a perfect 3-point shooting performance by Andrew Mason and a strong 27-point game by senior Andrew Sischo, Daemen lost to old nemesis St. Thomas Aquinas 83-67 Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the East Coast Conference men's basketball tournament on the Spartans' home court in Sparkill.
The victory gave Aquinas its fifth ECC men's title in the last six seasons. Two of those championship game victories were over Daemen, the first in 2016. Daemen has been eliminated from the ECC playoffs four times in the last five years by the Spartans.
Daemen (8-5, 7-2 ECC), however, earned an NCAA Division II at-large bid for the third year in a row and will be the No. 2 seed in the East Regional at the Albany Capital Center. On Sunday, the Bobcats will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Bloomfield, N.J. (6-3) and Nyack (4-4).
St. Thomas Aquinas (13-1, 9-1 ECC) will be the No. 1 seed in the East and will face the winner of the Dominican-Caldwell game. The regional final will be on March 16. St. Thomas Aquinas lost only to Daemen in overtime 84-81 in Sparkill on Feb. 27, but avenged that defeat with a 71-68 victory the next day.
The Daemen women (12-2) earned a No. 2 seed and will host the six-team East Regional of the NCAA Division II tournament. On Saturday, the Bobcats will face the winner of Friday’s game between Georgian Court and Concordia (N.Y.). No. 1 seed Dominican will face the winner of American International and ECC tournament champion Roberts Wesleyan.
Even with Mason – a 6-foot-3 freshman from Webster Thomas in the Rochester area – making all five of his 3-point tries on Sunday, the Bobcats couldn't match the outside shooting of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Spartans made 11 of 28 from the 3-point arc, while Daemen was 8 of 17.
Sischo, who increased his career point total to a Daemen record 2,144, had 27 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
Demetre Roberts led Aquinas with 23 points. Grant Singleton had 20.
Mason had 19 points for Daemen. Graduate transfer Sean Fasoviro had 10 rebounds.
Daemen's last lead in the game was 22-20 after a basket by Kyle Harris. Aquinas then ran off seven points in a row and never trailed again. It was 41-28 at the half, which ended on a 3-pointer by Roberts. A 9-0 run, spurred by a traditional 3-point play and two 3-pointers, put the Spartans up 63-43 in the middle of the second half.