Daemen College women's volleyball is NCAA-bound

Daemen College's women's volleyball team will learn its opponent and playing site Monday night for its appearance in the NCAA Division II championship next weekend.

The Wildcats (22-7) earned the East Coast Conference automatic berth in the tournament by defeating the University of Bridgeport in five sets on Sunday in the championship match of the ECC tournament on Sunday at Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst. The set scores were: 15-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 15-6.

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Vanessa Kuliga led the No. 1 seed to its second conference title and first since 2018. Kuliga, a sophomore middle blocker from Glenview, Ill., followed her 11 kills in Saturday's second-round victory over Molloy with 14 kills in the final match against Bridgeport.

Senior outside hitter Sam Logan (Eden) recorded her second straight double-double, 14 kills and 11 digs, for Daemen, which extended its winning streak to nine matches. ECC Player of the Year Caitlyn Meyer (Clarence) flirted with a rare triple-double, with 10 kills, nine digs and eight blocks (all assisted).

Sophomores Olivia Alessi (East Aurora) and Jasmine Brundage (East Aurora) played key roles in the victory. Alessi had 45 assists and a career-high five service aces while Brundage, the ECC Libero of the Year, posted a match-high 24 digs.

Daemen was ranked fourth in the East Region in the latest AVCA poll.

