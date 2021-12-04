Daemen College women's volleyball advances to Division II Elite Eight

The Daemen College women’s volleyball team won the East Regional on Saturday in Springfield, Mass., and is headed to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the first time since the program moved to NCAA status in 2015.

Daemen, the No. 2 seed, beat top-seeded American International, 3-1, to secure its place Thursday in Tampa. The eight remaining teams will be seeded in advance of the quarterfinal matchups so Daemen won’t learn its opponent until Sunday.

Game scores Saturday were 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 as the Wildcats won their 12th consecutive match and snapped AIC’s 22-match winning streak.

Sam Logan (Eden) had 17 kills and Caitlyn Meyer (St. Mary’s) had 15 for Daemen (25-7). Olivia Alessi (East Aurora) had 48 assists and 21 digs, and Jasmine Brundage (St. Mary’s) had 27 digs.

The victory is No. 101 at Daemen for coach Stephanie Albano, who reached the 100-win milestone with Friday's semifinal victory against Stonehill College.

Daemen, the East Coast Conference regular season and tournament champions, was playing in the East Regional final for the first time since 2016. It also reached the regionals in 2018.