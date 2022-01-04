Covid-19 postponements continue schedule shuffle for Big 4 basketball teams

Then, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, Canisius plays three road games in four days (Jan. 28 at Monmouth, Jan. 30 at Rider, Feb. 1 at Siena) and a pair of home games Feb. 4 against Iona and Feb. 6 against Manhattan at the Koessler Center.

The UB men’s schedule has also been rearranged. The Bulls had their scheduled game Saturday against Bowling Green moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alumni Arena.

UB men's basketball falls to Miami (Ohio) in MAC opener In a 91-81 loss to Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday at Alumni Arena, the Bulls committed 17 turnovers, and the RedHawks scored 18 points off the Bulls’ miscues.

Then, when UB’s game at Akron was moved from Feb. 1 to Saturday, the Bulls were without forwards Josh Mballa and Tra’Von Fagan due to Covid019 protocols in a 88-76 loss. Their absences came three days after a 91-81 loss to Miami (Ohio) at Alumni Arena. Miami's program subsequently was paused due to Covid-19 issues.

“We told our guys, we don’t know who we’re going to play because our next two games are canceled,” UB acting coach Angres Thorpe said last week. “We knew we were going to play someone Saturday, and possibly someone on Tuesday.

“We know the rest of the year is going to be very similar to that. We may not have an idea of who we’re going to play.”

UB's Fair seventh in nation in scoring