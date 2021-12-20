 Skip to main content
Covid-19 issues cancel St. Bonaventure, UB men's basketball games
1020319604 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bulls vs St. Bonaventure Bonnies

St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt talks to his team during a timeout.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's nonconference schedule has come to a premature ending, and the University at Buffalo men's basketball team will not play a nonconference game against a West Coast opponent.

The Bonnies were scheduled to play at Northeastern at noon Wednesday in Boston, but Northeastern announced Monday morning that the game has been canceled due to Covid-19 issues and positive tests within the Huskies' program.

Later Monday afternoon, UB announced that its nonconference game against UC-Irvine has been postponed due to Covid 19-protocols in the Anteaters' program. 

UB (6-4) was scheduled to host UC-Irvine at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alumni Arena. In a statement on its website, UC-Irvine said the game was postponed due to Covid protocols and "an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes." 

UB and UC-Irvine will attempt to reschedule the nonconference game, but UB will now open its Mid-American Conference schedule at 4 p.m. Dec. 29 against Miami (Ohio) at Alumni Arena.

Northeastern, which plays in the Colonial Athletic Association, announced Saturday that its nonconference game against Vermont was canceled due to Covid-19 positive tests in Northeastern's program. Northeastern also announced last week that it will not have spectators at on-campus athletic events. 

The two games that have been called off involving Big 4 teams are part of a slew of cancellations and postponements in college basketball in the past week.

At least 50 men's and women's programs have reported Covid-19 issues in their programs in the last five days, due to Covid protocols, positive tests or public health recommendations, according to a Buffalo News database that is tracking Covid-19 issues in college basketball this season.

That number includes the Canisius men. Canisius' athletic department announced prior to its 65-64 win against the University at Buffalo that Malek Green, the Golden Griffins' leading scorer, would miss the game due to Covid-19 protocols. 

Additionally, Niagara's scheduled game against Binghamton on Tuesday was canceled due to Covid protocols. A Niagara athletic spokesperson told the News that Niagara will not add any games to its schedule for this week. 

Due to the cancellation, the Bonnies (8-3) closed their nonconference schedule on Friday with an 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech in the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte. 

A Bona athletic department spokesperson told The News that the Bona-Northeastern game will be a no contest and not a forfeit.

Bona is now scheduled to open its Atlantic 10 Conference schedule at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at George Washington. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

