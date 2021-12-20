Covid-19 issues cancel St. Bonaventure, UB men's basketball games

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's nonconference schedule has come to a premature ending, and the University at Buffalo men's basketball team will not play a nonconference game against a West Coast opponent.

The Bonnies were scheduled to play at Northeastern at noon Wednesday in Boston, but Northeastern announced Monday morning that the game has been canceled due to Covid-19 issues and positive tests within the Huskies' program.

Later Monday afternoon, UB announced that its nonconference game against UC-Irvine has been postponed due to Covid 19-protocols in the Anteaters' program.

UB (6-4) was scheduled to host UC-Irvine at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alumni Arena. In a statement on its website, UC-Irvine said the game was postponed due to Covid protocols and "an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes."

UB and UC-Irvine will attempt to reschedule the nonconference game, but UB will now open its Mid-American Conference schedule at 4 p.m. Dec. 29 against Miami (Ohio) at Alumni Arena.